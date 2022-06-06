ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York bill targets Amazon’s use of productivity quotas

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zEl7g_0g285fpm00
FILE - Tahsha Sydnor sorts packages at an Amazon warehouse facility on Dec. 17, 2019, in Goodyear, Ariz. New York lawmakers have passed a bill Friday, June 3, 2022, targeting the use of warehouse productivity quotas in the state, a move aiming to curtail metrics employed by Amazon that has come under more scrutiny. A report released in April by Strategic Organizing Center, a coalition of four labor unions, found Amazon employed 33% of all U.S. warehouse workers in 2021, but was responsible for 49% of all injuries in the industry. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Associated Press (AP) — New York lawmakers have passed a bill targeting the use of warehouse productivity quotas in the state, a move aiming to curtail metrics employed by Amazon that has come under more scrutiny in the past few years.

Labor and safety advocates have long criticized the e-commerce giant’s use of productivity quotas that log how workers pack and stow packages. If workers are inactive for a set period of time, the company’s “time off task” tool can ding them for taking too many breaks, which critics have blamed for the company’s injury rates.

A report released in April by Strategic Organizing Center, a coalition of four labor unions, found Amazon employed 33% of all U.S. warehouse workers in 2021, but was responsible for 49% of all injuries in the industry. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has pushed back on those findings, but acknowledged in his shareholder letter that month the company’s warehouse injury rates “were a little higher than the average” and said they’d work to improve them.

The legislation, passed Friday, would require the retail giant and other companies to provide workers with information on quotas they’re assigned, how those quotas are developed and how such things could be used by the employer to discipline them. It would also prohibit employers from putting in place quotas that prevent workers from taking bathroom breaks or rest periods.

The legislation heads to Gov. Kathy Hochul, who hasn’t indicated her support but has cast a critical eye towards the Seattle-based company. Last month, she announced a state agency complaint against Amazon, which alleged the company discriminated against pregnant and disabled workers by denying reasonable accommodations and forcing them to take unpaid leave.

The legislation mimics a similar bill that was signed into law last year in California. State lawmakers in Washington and New Hampshire have also introduced similar bills.

In New York, Amazon workers in the New York City borough of Staten Island are attempting to get recognition by the company following their union victory in April. But Amazon has filed objections over the election with the National Labor Relations board, seeking to overturn the labor win and schedule a new election.

In Alabama, Warehouse workers in the city of Bessemer voted 993 to 875 against forming a union in March. The federal labor board said that 416 challenged votes could potentially overturn that result. A hearing to go through the challenged ballots has not been scheduled.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Rhode Island reports 1st probable case of monkeypox

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Public health officials in Rhode Island said Thursday they have identified the state’s first probable case of monkeypox. A man in his 30s who lives in Providence County has tested positive for an orthopox virus, and confirmation for monkeypox is pending testing at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Rhode Island Department of Health said in a statement.
PROVIDENCE COUNTY, RI
Motley Fool

This State Is Getting Rid of Its Gas Tax for the Rest of 2022

This change could help New York drivers keep more money in their pockets. Some U.S. states have decided to reduce or eliminate gas taxes to help residents save money. Residents of New York will see a reduction of at least $0.16 per gallon through the end of this year. Gas...
The Associated Press

Wolf pack kills calf, forcing decision on lethal control

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A wolf pack in northeastern Washington state has killed another calf, forcing the state Department of Fish and Wildlife to determine whether to cull the pack, officials said. The Togo pack of wolves has attacked three calves over the past 30 days, surpassing the threshold...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
State
New York State
State
Washington State
State
New Hampshire State
New York City, NY
Business
State
Alabama State
City
Alabama, NY
New York City, NY
Government
The Associated Press

Union: 4 Atlantic City casinos not cleaning rooms daily

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A union representing housekeeping workers at Atlantic City’s casinos says four of the resorts are not complying with a COVID-related requirement that hotel rooms be cleaned daily, and called Wednesday for the state to intervene. Local 54 of the Unite Here union said...
The Associated Press

Alaska COVID-19 health emergency order ending July 1

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s state health commissioner is ending a public health emergency order that’s been in place in response to the pandemic. Commissioner Adam Crum said the state health department has been working to ensure that measures needed to respond to COVID-19 are permanent or sustainable. The emergency order ends July 1, KTOO Public Media reported.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
The Associated Press

Ducks Unlimited, feds to restore South Dakota grasslands

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Ducks Unlimited and federal officials are teaming up to restore native vegetation in eastern South Dakota. The Argus Leader reported Tuesday that Ducks Unlimited will work with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service on a five-year project to improve soil health, restore grasslands and improve grazing.
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

Fed up Massachusetts gas station owner stops selling fuel

A Massachusetts gas station owner fed up with what he considers attempts by oil companies to fleece customers with outrageously high prices at the pump has stopped selling gas as a protest. Reynold Gladu, who has run Ren’s Mobil Service in downtown Amherst for nearly 50 years, drained his tanks...
The Associated Press

W.Va. GOP lawmaker who was ensnared in controversy resigns

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia state lawmaker who was ensnared in controversy a year ago has resigned to take a job in Florida. Del. Joe Jeffries, a Republican whose district includes a group of counties near Charleston, submitted his formal letter of resignation to House Speaker Roger Hanshaw on June 1, according to a House spokesperson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Productivity#Amazon Ceo#Labor Union#Politics State#Politics Legislative
The Associated Press

Arizona county didn’t accept 18K ballots after 2020 election day

CLAIM: A document dated Nov. 4, 2020, shows that election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, wrongfully accepted 18,000 ballots after election day in 2020. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. A form used by Maricopa County election officials is being misrepresented as proof that the ballots were accepted after election day. The form is actually a receipt that confirms when early ballots in unopened envelopes — received prior to the deadline on election day — were handed off to a private vendor to be scanned, a spokesperson for the Maricopa County Elections Department told The Associated Press. The CEO of the vendor, Runbeck Election Services, also confirmed the form’s purpose.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

Republican South Dakota House candidate withdraws from race

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Republican candidate for the South Dakota House announced Wednesday he is withdrawing his candidacy amid a challenge from his Democratic rival over his eligibility for the race. Logan Manhart, who was running as a Republican for a District 1 House seat, said in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

937K+
Followers
452K+
Post
423M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy