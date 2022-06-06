DeWine announces actions taken to address infant formula shortage

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine gave an update on Ohio’s efforts to help families during the national infant formula shortage.

The Ohio governor was joined by Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff at the Kroger located in the 100 block of East Court Street around 2 p.m. on Monday.

DeWine announced that starting Monday, June 13, WIC will add eight more Enfamil products to its eligible list. He said the list of the products and formula sizes will be provided soon.

The governor also recounted actions state leaders, including ODH and WIC, have implemented so far to help families, such as waivers from USDA for flexibility in WIC approved formula, talking to formula manufacturers to reduce barriers for access, and helping families find alternatives for babies that need specific formulas.

DeWine said, “I know that, you know, this is a huge problem for families. I think there’s probably nothing more aggravating or more scary for a family to need food for their children and not be able to do that and not be able to get it.”

In a letter to President Biden at the end of May, DeWine said he along with 18 other governors requested several “aggressive actions” to help with the shortage and to prevent the issue from arising in the future. Some of the requests included: suspending red tape that prevents the importation of safe formula, evaluating the structure of the WIC programs and evaluating past FDA recall orders.

Additionally, DeWine said the state is asking the USDA to provide waivers for families that have to use alternative formula brands due to their children’s medical requirements. He is also asking for expanded size options.

“No one should minimize this problem. What we’re announcing today doesn’t solve the problem. We hope to make it easier for people until we can get out of this and get the production back up to where it should be.”

Amid the shortage, some parents may look to create temporary solutions such as diluting formula or making their own. Vanderhoff warned against using those methods, saying they aren’t safe.

“We are emphasizing to parents to use formula that is commercially available as directed, because that’s what’s safest for your baby.”

DeWine believes some of the actions should be made permanent even after the shortage is over, but said that is up to the federal government.

“I think some of these should be permanent, frankly. And I think the government should look at this and try to make it easier for people. So, you know, some of these we would hope would be permanent. Some of them probably the federal government will pull back once the crisis is over. But, let’s get through the crisis at least.”

