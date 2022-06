Mount Vernon is a special gem of an Ohio town that might seem tucked away from all the hustle and bustle of the city, but has a vibrant arts community and small-town downtown worth exploring on a weekend adventure outside Columbus. One of the very special features of small towns in Ohio is the ability to thoroughly explore, experience and connect with the vibe and local feel in a community, and Mount Vernon is the perfect place to bring your kids and family for a day of chill, yet engaging fun.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO