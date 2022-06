A stolen vehicle in Salina sent police on a trail that is connected to a few escaped inmates from Missouri. Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that on Saturday at 7:45 p.m., a 29-year-old Salina woman reported her 2005 GMC Yukon was stolen from the 100 block of S. Connecticut Avenue. The victim said the SUV was parked outside her house and was unlocked with the keys inside. The vehicle is valued at $6,000.

SALINA, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO