Tampa, Fla. - More than 800 people have been arrested for their alleged role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Of those 800, more have been rounded up in Florida than any other state and many of the people arrested, charged and sentenced to prison were in the Tampa Bay area, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

TAMPA, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO