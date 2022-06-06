ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Twice's Nayeon shares trailer for 'Im Nayeon' solo EP

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qBYnj_0g284m3400

June 6 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Nayeon is teasing her solo debut.

The 26-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Twice, shared a trailer and release schedule for her debut solo EP, Im Nayeon, on Monday.

The trailer for Im Nayeon shows Nayeon take the stage under a bright spotlight. The singer is also seen posing in a cherry-themed outfit.

Nayeon will release concept photos for Im Nayeon on June 7, 8 and 9. She will also share an album preview for the EP on June 9.

The singer will release snippets of the EP on June 13, 14 and 15, and an album sneak peek June 20.

Nayeon will share music video teasers June 21 and 22 before releasing Im Nayeon and the full music video June 24.

Nayeon announced her solo debut in May.

Twice also consists of Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. Nayeon will be the first member of the group to debut as a solo artist.

As a group, Twice released its third full-length album, Formula of Love: O+T=<3, in November. The group performed "The Feels" and played the Silwhoette game on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in May.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Dawn shares poster, teaser photo for 'Stupid Cool' single

June 9 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper Dawn is getting ready to make his comeback. The 28-year-old K-pop star shared a poster and teaser photo for his single "Stupid Cool" on Thursday. The poster shows Dawn wearing a pink hat and overalls and posing with lipstick marks on...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nayeon
Person
Dahyun
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Jihyo
Person
Tzuyu
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Sleek “Plan B” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion has released the official music video for her hard-hitting release “Plan B.” Previously previewed at her 2022 Coachella debut, the track samples Jodeci and Wu-Tang’s “Freak’n You Remix.” The visual was directed by Mugler creatives Casey Cadwallader and John Miserendino. In the music video, Megan Thee Stallion stands confidently in an all-black setting, rapping every stabbing lyric directly into the camera. In contrast to her previous colorful visuals, Tina Snow takes a sleek approach with “Plan B” video. The camera emphasizes various angles of her body, from her mouth as she...
MUSIC
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Is Truly Giving Everything In This Plunging Blouse–We’re Speechless!

Jennifer Lopez continually blesses her 208 million Instagram followers with a plethora of outfit footage and inspiration, and we’ll forever be in awe of her effortlessly stunning style. With that said, let’s all fawn over her latest post— one in which the “On The Floor” hitmaker, 52, is seen rocking a flowy, white silk blouse that features a plunging neckline, paired with metallic silver trousers. The radiant, shimmery look is perfect for spring, and JLo took the opportunity to promote her beauty brand while posing for a gorgeous set of mirror selfies.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We Need A Moment To Recover After Seeing The Strapless White Dress Anne Hathaway Wore On The Cannes Red Carpet: Fans Are Losing It!

While we’ve seen plenty of memorable and notable style moments at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival so far, it’s hard to imagine what could possibly top Anne Hathaway‘s strapless, white Armani Privé gown! The Princess Diaries icon, 39, absolutely stunned as she graced the festival’s red carpet to promote her new film, Armageddon Time while donning a custom column gown with shimmering fabric, a high slit at her legs and a subtle one at her midriff. She slipped on ruched, Old Hollywood-esque sleeve details and rocked silver sandal heels, highlighting her gown’s exquisitely long train.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#South Korean#Twice#Formula Of Love
Daily Mail

Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts

Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Marie Claire

Prince William and Prince Harry “Are Very Much Back on Their Old Buddy Terms” Ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry—whose relationship has been strained for the better part of five years—will reunite face-to-face this week as Platinum Jubilee celebrations kick off. (The Sussexes are reportedly going to fly out imminently for the U.K.) And, according to an exclusive from The Mirror, the brothers are intentionally working to repair their rift, hoping for a drama-free weekend celebrating their beloved grandmother the Queen and her 70 years on the throne.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton struggles with endearingly relatable mum moment during Jubilee Pageant - WATCH

He's back! After a day off while his older brother and sister, Prince George and Princess Charlotte visited Cardiff with their parents and then attended the amazing Party at the Palace on Saturday evening, Prince Louis was back in the royal fold for the Jubilee Pageant on the Mall on Sunday afternoon. And we are so glad this cheeky little four-year-old was back in the public eye!
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jessica Biel Puts Her Toned Legs On Full Display On The Late Late Show—Those Shorts Are SO Short!

Jessica Biel‘s talk show style is always unmatched— whether she’s rocking a sultry lace jumpsuit on The Ellen Show or thigh-skimming black shorts on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The 7th Heaven icon, 40, stopped by the latter show set last week to discuss her latest show, Candy, and stunned us all in a multicolor floral button-up shirt and black leather short-shorts, flaunting her incredible figure.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
373K+
Followers
58K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy