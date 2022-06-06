ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneseo, IL

Pauline Swanson is artist of the month at RutabagA

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePauline Swanson of Geneseo is an artist and author. A selection of her art work will be on display in the window at RutabagA Gallery, 108 North State St., in downtown Geneseo, during the month of June. The gallery is open from 11 a.m....

Related
Orion Music Booster sponsor bus trip to "Wicked"

Orion Music Boosters is sponsoring a chartered bus trip to see the hit Broadway in Chicago show “Wicked” on Sunday, Nov. 6. Area residents are invited to join Orion High School and Orion Middle School students on the trip to Chicago. The bus will leave Orion Middle School at 8:30 a.m. and return around 8:30 p.m.
ORION, IL
Nine vie for title of Geneseo Music Festival Queen

Candidates in the 2022 Geneseo Music Festival Queen Pageant are Hannah Copeland, Emma Dodge, Katelynn Emerick, Eliza Farley, Emma Frank, Madison Holevoet, Emma Shoemaker, Anna Snyder and Elysia Woulf. The contestants are 2022 graduates from Geneseo High School. The pageant is sponsored each year by the Geneseo Rotary Club and will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 18, in City Park. The event is held in conjunction with the Rotary Club ice cream social which begins at 5:30 p.m. and includes a menu of sandwiches, baked beans, chips, beverage and dessert. The queen and members of the court receive cash awards from the Rotary Club and will reign over the Geneseo Music Festival activities including the parade on Sunday, June 19. In addition to members of the court, all other participants in the queen pageant will receive $25 Chamber of Commerce gift certificates from the Rotary Club.
GENESEO, IL
Dan D. Outdoors

The Geneseo Izaak Walton League will host their annual “Ikes Youth Fishing Rodeo” on Saturday, June 11, starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 12 noon. This very popular event will be held at the Ikes Park, 1 mile north of Geneseo. It is for ages 2–16. It is all free with lots of nice prizes to be given away. Last year there were 80 kids that participated in the event. Fishing will be from the canal shore only. No boats! Bait is free courtesy of Carbon Cliff Bait & Tackle.
GENESEO, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Geneseo, IL
Cambridge Seniors honored

Cambridge High School seniors were received awards and scholarships on Wednesday, May 4, in the gymnasium. Determination Award — Meric Veloz, recognized by the Cambridge Academic Foundation as the student with the most improved grade point average while at Cambridge High School. Honor students — Paige Leander, Zoey Larson...
CAMBRIDGE, IL
Orion coaches schedule sports camps

Soccer, volleyball and flag football athletes in the Orion school district have opportunities to hone their skills in camps and leagues this summer. For registration forms, visit orionschools.us. Click on the District tab and then on Sports Leagues and Camps. Soccer camp. The Orion-Sherrard Super Skills Soccer Camp for girls...
ORION, IL
Henry County Board District 1 - Jim Thompson

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters will elect 10 Henry County Board members in both districts. Each party can have up to 10 candidates on the ballot. During the primary on Tuesday, June 28, Republicans in District 1 will have 12 names from which to choose 10 for the general election ballot.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
Here's who bought and sold property in Henry County last week

Leroy and Frances Freeze to Thomas Gaskey II and Evenstar Flemming Vanhese, 5756 Poppy Garden Rd., Colona, $173,000. Colleen Lohr and Kurt Freddy to Len and Janet Harrington, 417 Margaret St., Atkinson, $260,000. Estate of Elliot K. Kuster to Jackie and Carol Lawrence, 409 E. William St., Atkinson, $60,000. Mark...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
Bettendorf hires familiar face for new community job

The City of Bettendorf on Monday announced the hiring of Angie Sharp to fill the new position of Community Engagement Manager. Sharp graduated from Augustana College in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in Communications and English. Since 2009, she has worked for WQAD-TV, the last 5 1/2 years as the anchor for Good Morning Quad Cities. Before starting at WQAD in November 2009, Sharp worked briefly for WHBF Local 4.
Orion School Board approves personnel changes - who's affected?

The board accepted the resignation of Alicia Bakener as a kindergarten teacher at the end of this school year, and the resignations of Casey Adamson, eighth grade boys basketball coach, and Jessica Kettler, ESP childcare provider, both effective immediately. Also accepted was the retirement request of C.R. Hanna Elementary School...
ORION, IL
The IBCA all-star basketball games are this week. Here's who is playing

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association's annual high school all-star games are scheduled for Saturday, June 11 in the Pontiac high school gym. The day opens at 11 a.m. with the Class 1A/2A girls and boys games, followed at 3 p.m. by the 3A/4A games for girls and boys. Tickets are $5, which is good for all four games. Below are the announced rosters and coaches for each of the teams. For more information about the games, click here.
ILLINOIS STATE
Entertainment
Visual Art
These Are The 10 Worst Cities In Illinois

It's always interesting to look at the best and worst things a state has, and a Youtube channel is going viral after it took a look at every state and the worst cities in each said state. This Youtube video didn't hold anything back with its rankings of the top ten worst cities in Illinois.
Candidate for 14th Judicial Circuit Judge - Lance Camp

This year voters will fill the Henry County Circuit Judge vacancy. Lance Camp and Colby Hathaway are vying in the June 28 primary for the Republican spot on the Nov. 8 ballot. The Henry County Republic and Kewanee Star-Courier have sent questionnaires to both candidates and will print their responses as they are received. Candidates were asked to limit responses to 350 words. The papers reserve the right to edit for grammar and spelling.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
IHSA softball 2022: Predicting the Class 3A and 4A Illinois state finals for softball

The Illinois High School Association Class 3A and 4A softball state finals are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, June 10-11 at Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. Here is information about each matchup, including top players and predictions on which teams will make it to the championship games and who will ultimately leave Peoria with a state title.
PEORIA, IL
Update With Possible Suspect Information: Shooting Victim In Downtown Rockford

Before noon today emergency personnel were called to the area of W State Street and N Winnebago Street in Rockford for reports of a shooting victim outside the probation office downtown. Upon arrival one male was suffering from non life threatening injuries after being shot. He was transported by ambulance...
State announces nursing home violators

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it has posted the 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators on its website. The report, which can be seen here, contains additional information about each of the violations. The facilities listed in the report were cited with type “AA,” “A” or “B” violations of the Nursing […]
ILLINOIS STATE

