Unleashed dog: While working an accident scene, an officer was made aware of a stray dog at the same location that was being detained by a civilian. The pit bull or pit bull mix had been wandering without an owner approximately one block north of Fruitville Road. It was friendly, appeared in good health and was wearing a collar, but no tag was found. An Animal Services officer took possession of the pooch.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO