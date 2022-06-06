ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

What the Great Pushback Against Urban Progressives Is Really About

By Henry Grabar
Slate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the polls are onto something, Californians will veer right on Tuesday. San Francisco will likely recall the progressive prosecutor it elected district attorney in 2019, and Los Angeles will send a billionaire shopping-mall magnate promising to “clean up L.A.” into a November runoff election for mayor....

slate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

The “Is San Francisco a Hellscape?” Edition

David Plotz, Emily Bazelon and John Dickerson discuss Tuesday’s primaries, the economy (is it as bad as we all think it is?), and are joined by Susan Matthews to talk Slow Burn: Roe v. Wade. Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:. Nellie Bowles for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
beyondchron.org

Election Predictions: June 7, 2022

June 7 is Election Day in California. No state races have captivated voters. This leaves local contests to drive turnout. The two most high-profile local elections are the attempted recall of San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin and the Los Angeles mayor’s race. Here’s how we see both.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
foxla.com

LA Deputy DA warns Gascón: 'You're next'

LOS ANGELES - San Francisco residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to recall progressive District Attorney Chesa Boudin following a heated campaign that captivated the country and bitterly divided Democrats over crime, policing and public safety reform in the famously liberal city. Closer to home, the campaign to recall Los Angeles County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
KTLA

Election Day: Frontrunners emerge in race for L.A. mayor

The contest to become Los Angeles’ next mayor was supposed to be about homelessness, crime and soaring rents and home prices. But lately it’s taken a nasty turn. In ads run by Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and her allies, rival Republican-turned-Democrat billionaire Rick Caruso is depicted as a West coast version of former President […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX40

Bars could stay open till 4am in these California cities

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) announced legislation Friday that would allow seven California cities to allow bars to remain open till 4 a.m., instead of the current statewide closing time of 2 a.m. Wiener, speaking at the Beaux nightclub in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, said the cities that would […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
Person
Chesa Boudin
Person
Richard Riordan
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Karen Bass
NBC News

Los Angeles Mayor Primary Election Results

The race to replace term-limited Mayor Eric Garcetti features a number of candidates, including Democratic Rep. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso, a major real estate developer who only recently joined the Democratic Party. The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Social Media Fallout Continues Over This Bay Area Bakery’s Controversial Trademark

On Sunday, June 5, the owners of Berkeley’s Third Culture Bakery, Sam Butarbutar and Wentner Shyu, took to their company’s Instagram to air out some feelings about recent reporting by local media. In the post, the husband-and-husband founders share “specifics that were not included in the article,” appearing to refer to a story that ran in the San Francisco Chronicle on June 1 about cease and desist letters sent on behalf of the company to numerous bakeries around the country.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTLA

Poll: Karen Bass slightly ahead of Rick Caruso in L.A. mayor’s race

Los Angeles mayoral candidates Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire developer Rick Caruso appear headed for a November runoff, according to a new poll. Bass does, however, have a small edge over Caruso, according to the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll conducted May 24 to May 31 and co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times. Bass has […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
PLANetizen

Opinion: Californians Need Extended Rent Relief

After the state allowed its pandemic rent relief program to lapse, Paula Nazario argues that “California must invest some of its budget surplus in reopening the program and ensuring that communities of color have the support needed to apply successfully.”. Nazario recounts her own experience applying for the City...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Police#Property Crime#Homelessness#Californians#Mall#Republican#Democrat#The Associated Press#Wall Street Journal
Robb Report

This Bonkers $31 Million Estate Lets You Live the Island Life—Right Outside San Francisco

Click here to read the full article. You don’t have to go far from mainland California to enjoy magnificent island living. Olivia Hsu Decker of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty recently listed a stunning 11,200-square-foot estate on the Bay Area’s Belvedere Island, and the property could be said to rival some of the top homes around the world. The estate, priced at $31 million, is a true California dream home. The space comes with six bedrooms, seven full baths and three half baths set on over 1.15 acres of land. Thanks to the open floor plan, high ceilings and huge windows,...
foxla.com

California could extend bar hours to 4 a.m. in these cities

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Last call at 4 a.m. could be coming to bars in several California cities under a new proposal by two Bay Area lawmakers. Senate Bill 930 - authored by State Sen. Scott Wiener and Assemblymember Matt Haney - would allow seven pilot cities to extend alcohol sales at bars, nightclubs, and restaurants from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
CBS LA

COVID-19 cases up 30 percent within the last week in Southern California

As large crowds gather at events, beaches and airports, COVID-19 cases are climbing in Southern California. More specifically, within the last week, new cases have increased by 30 percent. Last week, Alameda County reinstated its indoor mask mandate and Los Angeles County may be next by the end of this month if the numbers continue to climb. "Really, the number of cases to me that's most critical is the level of hospitalizations and the amount of hospital beds that are still open. This is a tremendously infectious new variant that is spreading and it will go down as the case numbers go up and as people develop immunity, and then there will be another variant that comes," said Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor.Agus predicts that big events such as Pride events and graduations will trigger another surge in about two weeks. As of Saturday, there were 510 COVID patients hospitalized in Los Angeles County; 134 in Orange County; and 98 in Riverside. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy