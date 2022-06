MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts have struggled to understand exactly what is happening with the U.S. economy. In the spring of 2020, many observers feared massive job loss and economic hardship, but robust federal stimulus helped stem the worst effects. Through much of 2021, the labor market experienced an unprecedented combination of relatively high unemployment, high numbers of job vacancies, and record numbers of job switches. Better-than-expected economic performance throughout the pandemic has given more households the means to spend on big purchases like houses or durable goods—leading to massive price increases in many categories.

