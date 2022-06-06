Twitterverse responds, rejoices to news of “Tiger King” stars arrest

With news that Myrtle Beach Safari owner Bhagavan “Doc” Antle was arrested Friday on federal money laundering charges, the Twitterverse didn’t take long to weigh in with instant reaction.

Consider it “Mean Tweets: Tiger King Edition.”

Antle makes an initial appearance in U.S. District Court Monday but is also facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges related to animal trafficking and animal cruelty in Virginia. A trial on those charges is set to begin Oct. 31, according to online court records.

Carole Baskin, who was also featured in Netflix’s “Tiger King” documentary that helped make her a household name, long accused Antle of animal abuse and exploitation and urged others who have worked for him to cooperate with authorities.

Journalist Yashir Ali, who’s contributed to New York Magazine and the Huffington Post among others, told his more than 720,000 Twitter followers Antle’s transgressions go beyond alleged white collar crime.

Barbara J. King, a retired anthropologist at the College of William and Mary and current NPR blogger, said “my weekend was brightened” learning of Antle’s arrest.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, one of the nation’s largest animal welfare activist organizations, called Antle a “big cat exploiter” deserving of his own cage.

Vegan, official Twitter feed of the lifestyle website with the same name, said Antle’s detention “couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.”