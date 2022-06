The Little Rock Zoo’s director said at a public meeting on Wednesday that the city’s bond proposal for a vote in August would help the zoo make needed improvements. Since the zoo was founded in 1926, “We have a lot of old infrastructure – and a lot of it is old [Works Progress Administration] “Buildings that need to be rehabilitated – and a lot of other facilities that also need major repairs and replacement,” said Susan Altroy.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 18 HOURS AGO