GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - When you drive past the Climb CDC, the organization’s CEO John Whitfield said you will see a pipeline to success. “Because of what happened on Friday, it evidences why programs like this are absolutely necessary. In addition to that, it also tells us why we need to obtain more funding for programs like this to give our young people an alternative to just dropping out. Instead, drop back in, do something constructive, something positive to give yourself an opportunity to compete in the job market,” Whitfield said.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO