In terms of quality of life, Conroe offers residents water-adjacent living and lush forests — and that’s not just for home owners. A new study by the RentCafe website places Conroe No. 3 in the country when it comes to the best cities for renters. In in its new ranking of the top U.S. cities for renters in 2022, RentCafe also ranks Houston No. 19 further down the list.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO