ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

Body found following Phenix City mobile home fire on May 9

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zxpgk_0g280sF200

PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) – Nearly a month after a mobile home fire in Phenix City, a body has been found. The body was found at 11:19 a.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022.

According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr., the body is believed to be that of Daniel Diaz. The remains were discover as workers were clearing away what remained of a trailer destroyed in a fire that happened in early May.

The trailer, which was located at Highridge Mobile Home Park off of Logan Road, was destroyed on May 9, 2022.

The body will be sent to the state crime lab in Montgomery for autopsy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

1 person dead after three-vehicle collision in Fort Mitchell

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. (WTVM) - One person dies after a fatal three-vehicle collision on Hwy 165 southbound. According to Russell County authorities, the collision happened around 4:45 p.m. on Hwy 165S just past Bethel AME Church in Fort Mitchell. The victim was pronounced dead at approximately 5:30 p.m. by Russell...
wdhn.com

Dothan car chase ends in heavy police presence

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A car pursuit ends with a heavy police presence at the Dollar General on Columbia Hwy, near Southeast Health in Dothan. The maroon Infiniti car involved hit a small tree as it turned into the grocery store parking lot and received damage to the front bumper. The car had a Maryland tag and was taken away by a tow truck.
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

Update: Two arrested following chase involving U-Haul truck

UPDATE 6/9/2022 10:30 p.m.: Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Larry Parker released the names of the two suspects arrested in this incident. Billy Collins and Nadine McLachlan are facing several drug-related charges in addition to other charges. According to Chief Deputy Parker, McLachlan was found with 28 grams of methamphetamines on her person, with […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Phenix City, AL
County
Russell County, AL
City
Montgomery, AL
Phenix City, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
Russell County, AL
Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

Trial day for Auburn man arrested for flowers on fiancé’s grave

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The man arrested for putting flowers on his fiancée’s grave in Auburn is slated to be in court Thursday afternoon for trial in front of a Municipal Judge. News 3 will be there and bring you the latest information. Cameras are not allowed inside the courtroom.  Hannah Ford was killed in […]
AUBURN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan man arrested for arson attempt at apartment building

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A 25-year-old from Dothan was arrested Tuesday in connection with an apartment fire. Dothan Fire and Police Departments responded to a report of a structure fire on June 7 at the residential building located in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue. A witness spotted Torenzo Marquis...
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

19-year-old charged after pursuit with Montgomery law enforcement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man has been charged following a pursuit with law enforcement Tuesday. Shykeem Grant, 19, is charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement. The charges are related to an incident that began around 8 p.m. in...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wfxl.com

APD issues BOLO for suspect

The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the community’s assistance with locating 27-year-old Martavious King. King is wanted for criminal damage to property 2nd Degree (DV). He stands at 6’1" and weighs 195 lbs. Anyone with any information regarding this person should call Crime Stoppers...
ALBANY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Nexstar Media Inc
wtvy.com

Former police officer charged with killing unborn child

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A former Headland police officer already facing domestic violence allegations has been charged with murdering his unborn child. 24-year-old Robert Allen Maddox, Jr. surrendered to authorities via his bonding company on Thursday, the bonding company confirmed to News 4 and Dothan police confirmed. Investigators allege that he...
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

Man shot while driving in Millbrook, police say

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police have arrested a man in connection to a Wednesday afternoon shooting. Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said officers responded to a shooting call in the area of Long Drive and Pollard Drive shortly after noon. They found the victim in a car that appeared to have veered of the roadway, struck a parked vehicle, then came to rest in a yard outside a home.
MILLBROOK, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan man charged with assault following May incident

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On May 26th, the Dothan Police Department responded to a call of shots being fired in the 400 block of Logue Street. Once there, they learned a person tried to shoot someone driving by on the road. On Tuesday, DPD arrested 46-year-old Sirrico Santonio Bennett...
DOTHAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wtvy.com

Woman pushed to floor, molested at Dothan public library

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Dothan Houston County Library System is reevaluating security procedures after the terrifying sexual attack on a woman last week. “This is an isolated attack by a clearly dangerous individual,” is how DHCLS Director Chris Warren described the incident at the downtown Dothan branch. A man...
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

Georgia: 2 more shootings put Macon on pace to top homicide record

MACON, Ga. (AP) – Macon is again on track to break its yearly record for homicides after a Monday shooting at a convenience store left two 19-year-old men dead and a third man wounded. Roderick A. Felton and Braxton Cole were inside a convenience store when they fatally shot each other. The third victim, 23-year-old […]
MACON, GA
WSFA

2 suspects sought in Opelika Walmart theft investigation

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for two suspects in connection to a retail theft. Authorities say they began investigating a report of a third-degree theft of property at the Pepperell Parkway Walmart on May 6. Two days prior, police say the two females attempted to purchase gift...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy