Body found following Phenix City mobile home fire on May 9

PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) – Nearly a month after a mobile home fire in Phenix City, a body has been found. The body was found at 11:19 a.m. on Monday, June 6, 2022.

According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr., the body is believed to be that of Daniel Diaz. The remains were discover as workers were clearing away what remained of a trailer destroyed in a fire that happened in early May.

The trailer, which was located at Highridge Mobile Home Park off of Logan Road, was destroyed on May 9, 2022.

The body will be sent to the state crime lab in Montgomery for autopsy.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.