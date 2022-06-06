53-Pound Catfish Caught In Michigan River Sets New State Record

(CBS DETROIT) – A new state record has been set after an Indiana man caught a 53-pound flathead catfish while fishing in Michigan.

Lloyd Tanner, of Hobart, Indiana, was fishing on the St. Joe River early on Sunday, May 29, when he caught the 53.33-pound record-breaking fish.

MDNR officials say the previous record for flathead catfish in Michigan was 52.52 pounds, 46.02 inches long, and it was caught in Barron Lake in Cass County.

“I’ve been fishing Michigan for almost 30 years,” Tanner said. “What draws me to Michigan is fishing for big catfish.”

Tanner said he visits Michigan every weekend to fish with his friends in the Michigan Catfish Anglers Trail (MCATS) an amateur fishing club.

Michigan state-record fish are recorded by weight.

A fish must exceed the current recorded weight and be verified by a DNR fisheries biologist to qualify for the state record.

To view a list of the state record fish in Michigan, visit here .

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.