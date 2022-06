LEWISTON, ID — This Saturday, a big one for EC Enterprises, Monster Truck Insanity Tour is coming to Lewiston. Who doesn’t like watching monster trucks? And because of the size of these giants, Motorsports Park Owner Eric Christiansen says he was a little worried his park wouldn’t be big enough. But the Monster Truck organizers told him the drivers are excited to be here this weekend because his arena is bigger than the arena, they run all year.

LEWISTON, ID ・ 16 HOURS AGO