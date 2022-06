It has been approximately three years since we reported that CVS would be taking over the old Tommy Joe’s/Boulevard Tavern/Brasserie Beck/O’Donnell’s location in the Kentlands. Construction continues to progress, as the frame of the building is now nearly complete except for the roof. There’s no timetable for when CVS will be ready to open, but it wouldn’t surprise us if it opened by this end of this fall.

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO