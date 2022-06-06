ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green men's basketball adds Ohio transfer Sam Towns

By By Corey Crisan / The Blade
BOWLING GREEN — Michael Huger has fortified his frontcourt with the signing of Ohio University transfer Sam Towns, Bowling Green State University announced Monday.

The 6-foot-9 forward is the fourth signee to join BGSU’s men’s basketball program in the offseason, joining transfer Rashaun Agee and incoming freshmen Jamai Felt and Willie Lightfoot.

"I am excited to welcome Sam Towns to our team," Huger said in a news release. "Sam is a dynamic forward with defensive versatility and can play multiple offensive positions. He has spent the first few years of his career learning and developing alongside all-conference forwards at Ohio University. Coming to BGSU, Sam is ready to take on a larger load and will have the opportunity to make an immediate impact.”

The Columbus native and Pickerington Central High School graduate Towns played in 27 games and started twice in his sophomore season for Ohio. He made all three attempts from the field and netted a season-high seven points in December against St. Francis (Pa.). He started and played a season-high 21 minutes against Ball State in February, in which he scored six points and grabbed three rebounds.

He played at Winchdendon Prep School in Winchdendon, Mass., during the 2019-20 season, and he averaged 22 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists per game. He was named first-team All-New England Preparatory School Athletic Council.

"I'm blessed and excited to get to work at BGSU,” Towns said. “I feel as if they have the best opportunity with the great people they have on the staff to really help take my game to that next level.”

