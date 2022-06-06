ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Unity walk, flag raising begins week of Juneteenth celebrations

By Keith Horinek
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka kicked off a week of celebrations and events for Juneteenth with a flag raising and unity walk at the State Capitol.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly read and signed a proclamation declaring June 19th, 2022 as Juneteenth Day in the state of Kansas.

Other events planned this week for Juneteenth include,

  • June 11th, Parade on Kansas Avenue, 11:00 a.m.
  • June 13th, Youth Celebration at New Beginnings Baptist Church, 6:00 p.m.
  • June 14th Taco Tuesday at Betty Phillips Park, 7:30 p.m.
  • June 16th, Essay Contest at New Mount Zion Church, 6:00 p.m.
  • June 18th, Celebration at Hillcrest Community Center, noon
  • June 19th, Gospel Extravaganza at St. John AME Church, 3:00 p.m.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday celebrated on June 19th each year, to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the US. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas in 1865. The day was recognized as a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, when President Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KokKd_0g27ylH900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwKdJ_0g27ylH900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28t15H_0g27ylH900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38EPrH_0g27ylH900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3htSiG_0g27ylH900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Sd5t_0g27ylH900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ckk0b_0g27ylH900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jy3BX_0g27ylH900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R4TLh_0g27ylH900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mpbjC_0g27ylH900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03CZ3X_0g27ylH900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tm3NY_0g27ylH900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OYtpl_0g27ylH900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lGB9e_0g27ylH900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05IDbY_0g27ylH900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3urrIy_0g27ylH900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12yISD_0g27ylH900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BdJuk_0g27ylH900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HqgjZ_0g27ylH900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rwHY9_0g27ylH900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZIQnH_0g27ylH900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jnaxx_0g27ylH900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LhzCu_0g27ylH900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PQApA_0g27ylH900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P20FS_0g27ylH900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GjKZU_0g27ylH900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gd06V_0g27ylH900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dPmJ0_0g27ylH900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WZjk2_0g27ylH900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c6ewh_0g27ylH900
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IyyZ6_0g27ylH900
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 1

Related
KSNT News

Free State Lithograph rescued in Lecompton

LECOMPTON (KSNT) – A 165-year-old portrait of the Territorial Kansas House of Representatives will be unveiled at the 40th anniversary of the opening of the Territorial Capital Museum in Lecompton on Saturday. At 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, the ceremony will give recognition to the direct descendants of the Free State Legislators. The lithograph […]
LECOMPTON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
KSNT News

How you can support Topeka’s Ronald McDonald House this summer

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Mindee Reece with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas stopped by FOX 43 AM Live Tuesday to tell us how the community can support them this summer. From June 1 through June 30, make sure you request to sit at the Spotlight Table when you dine in at The Pennant. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

No search for County Health Officer, amendment possible

TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Thursday the Shawnee County Commissioners will decide whether to amend Shawnee County Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke’s contract. If the county commissioners amend the contract, it will end on Dec. 31, 2022. Dr. Erin Locke took the position in January of 2021. According to the Shawnee County Board of Commissioners, Dr. […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Empowered women seek recruits for TFD

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Camp Courage brings women firefighters and potential recruits together to encourage and mentor women who are considering a job in firefighting. Camp Courage is offered for women ages 14-20 who want to learn about the world of firefighting from a woman’s perspective. The camp is a way to encourage women to get […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Oakland pool in Topeka will open after winter storm repairs made

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Electricity has been restored, utility crews have pumped out storm water and the Oakland Pool is ready to open this weekend, according to Shawnee County Parks & Rec. A December wind storm blew down several power poles this winter knocking out the power grids to the north and west sides of Oakland-Billard […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
KSNT News

Still unsafe, public warned to keep out of Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Lake Shawnee is still unsafe, the Shawnee County Public Works Director told KSNT 27 News. Recent tests have shown that Lake Shawnee is still unsafe after waste was found in the lake five days ago. Infiltration and/or inflow from recent rains caused an unknown quantity of diluted waste to be released into […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

FOR SALE: Historic Carnegie Library in Emporia up for grabs

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The City of Emporia is now accepting applications for interested buyers of a library whose roots are deeply embedded in the City’s history. The Emporia Public Library, located at 118 E. 6th St., has been a part of the City since 1869 and is recognized as the oldest library in Kansas that […]
EMPORIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juneteenth Day#Parade#Independence Day#New Mount Zion Church#St John Ame Church#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KSNT News

Lake Shawnee’s Adventure Cove still closed due to algae

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Adventure Cove at Lake Shawnee remains closed almost a week after sewage leaked into the water and blue-green algae was discovered. According to a Facebook post from Shawnee County Parks and Recreation, Adventure Cove is temporarily closed due to the presence of blue-green algae. The cove is expected to reopen as […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Eats & Beats concert series continues with Tex Mex group, The Paradize Band

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Evergy Plaza in downtown Topeka continued their Thursday evening Eats & Beats concert series with Topeka’s own Classic Rock/Tex Mex group, The Paradize Band. The seven-member band consists of Ray Ortega, Arthur Ortega, Ray Ayala, Tony Vargas, Greg Munoz, Steve Ortega and David Gomez. Eats & Beats concert series is held every […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

TPD academy teaches citizens about being an officer

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department will be accepting applications for the 46th Citizens’ Police Academy. The academy was shut down due to COVID-19 but has been taking place biannually for the past 26 years. Classes will be held at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays beginning on August 25 and ending on […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Here are some ways to cool off amid the summer heat in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Although summer officially begins June 21, Shawnee County’s pools, splash pads and equipment rentals have already begun attracting locals with the promise of cool activities. Shawnee County Parks and Recreation has seven pools and two splash pads for public use. Admission to the pools varies from $2 to $7 for adults and […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
KSNT News

Topeka gaming bar holds ‘Ghostbusters’ night

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Are you troubled by strange noises in the middle of the night? Do you experience feelings of dread in your basement or attic? Have you or any of your family ever seen a spook, specter or ghost? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then slap on your proton pack […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Find Oceans of Possibilities at the Alice Sabatini Art gallery

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The latest art exhibit at the Alice C. Sabatini Art Gallery explores the world of oceans and the creatures that live deep under the surface. “You have entered into the Oceans of Possibilities, which is our annual summer exhibit geared towards children. This year we decided to explore the ocean. Where I […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

A deadly month, Kansas tornados in June were too common

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Six people died and 200 were injured in 1974 when a tornado came down out of the sky on June 8 and destroyed homes, a shopping center, a nursing home, and an apartment complex in Emporia. The National Weather Service rated the tornado an F4, that designation estimates winds could have been […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Starbucks workers win unionization vote in Lawrence

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The workers of a Starbucks in Lawrence have announced on Tuesday that they have won their union election vote. According to Mari Orrego, Media Relations Coordinator of Starbucks Workers United, the workers of the Starbucks at 1731 W. 23rd St. in Lawrence won their election vote at 19-3, making it the second […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy