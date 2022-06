Binh An Ly (Alan), 54 of Lexington Park, MD, passed away on May 30, 2022 at home. He was born on April 18, 1968, in Viet Nam to the late Khoanh Quoc Luong and Ky An Ly. Binh worked hard as the owner of Elegant Nails and Millennium Nails both in California, MD. He married his lovely wife Hanh Luong in December 2006 and had been married for 15 years. Binh has 4 children Phi, Grace, Josh and Andy Ly. He was a handyman and was always busy working on things that needed to be fixed, either at the salons or around the house.

LEXINGTON PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO