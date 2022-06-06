ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Kelly Clarkson Revealed Who She Turned to Most While Struggling With Brandon Blackstock Divorce

By Kristyn Burtt
 3 days ago
Kelly Clarkson had a long and expensive divorce from Brandon Blackstock , and it wasn’t an easy time to get through, especially when she had to be cheerful on TV every day. In her Monday, June 6 episode with The Chicks on The Kelly Clarkdson Show , the 40-year-old talk show host revealed who helped her through the last two years.

Clarkson asked the three musicians, “So, we all went through divorces… How did you each find strength? And not just music, I think it’s therapeutic. But, like, your female friendships? I feel like that has really helped me .” Of course, music would be a source of comfort for her because it’s a great way to work through the difficult emotions surrounding a divorce. It’s also nice to hear that the women in her life didn’t let her down and supported her when she needed it, too.

Martie Maguire then relayed a story about fellow Chicks singer Natalie Maines revealing she was getting a divorce from first husband Michael Tarabay. At the same time, Maguire was keeping a secret about her own impeding divorce from first husband Ted Seidel. “I remember thinking, ‘Well, I’m getting a divorce. Now she says she’s getting a divorce. Now I can’t say I’m getting a divorce.’ … I was feeling like everybody was gonna judge me because I thought I was first,” Maguire shared. The women became “divorce buddies” as their marriages ended in 1999.

Clarkson obviously felt that same support from the women in her life ,who helped her through the tumultuous ending to her marriage. She recently revealed that it was her nanny who gave her “ the gift of time ” for Mother’s Day, so she was able to focus on self-care, which she called “the best day.” The “Since U Been Gone” singer is obviously navigating a tender heart, but it’s good to see that so many women in her life have her back.

Comments / 64

everyonematters
2d ago

Before you comment on one’s appearance ask yourself how you’d feel by what you write. Just because you hide behind the internet doesn’t make it right.

Reply(4)
20
Guest
2d ago

I love that Kelly celebrates who she is and loves herself-no need to seek approval from anyone-that’s healthy to me

Reply
12
ga70
2d ago

Stop judging on her weight All not no better than she is Plus all dont know what health problems she got

Reply(2)
11
IN THIS ARTICLE
