Sweetwater Union HSD students, staff required to wear masks indoors

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – Starting Monday in the South Bay, some students and staff who attend summer programs or participate in extracurricular activities will have to take out their masks again while they're indoors.

This new rule implemented by the Sweetwater Union High School District revolves around a rise in COVID-19 cases in the South Bay.

In a letter to parents on the School District's website, the district says in May, they saw an increase in COVID-19 numbers adding since Spring Break, there have been more cases reported per week on campus than at any time during the delta variant surge in the summer of 2021.

Student Armando Varela says he's glad the mask-wearing rule is back. He adds, "I honestly believe we should keep wearing our masks because COVID isn't over yet, and we need to do what we can to stay safe and keep everyone safe."

But, there are parents like Adela Meza who believe masks should not be a requirement.

Meza adds, "I prefer them not to because we've been not wearing maks for a while now. I still think it should be a choice ."

The district says they will revisit this issue next month to determine what this means for the upcoming school year.