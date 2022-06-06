Mandy Moore announces second pregnancy in the sweetest way possible

Mandy Moore is sharing some happy news with her fans and followers! The 38-year-old actress has announed she is expecting her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith .

“One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start... and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited,” Mandy wrote.

She also posted a sweet photo of her son Gus wearing a shirt that reads “big brother,” adding ”Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!” with her friend Hilary Duff commenting “Mandy mama of twooooo boys!”

Instagram

“Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!!” the singer shared in reference to her upcoming tour following her new album ‘In Real Life.’

The celebrity couple tied the knot in November 2018 and welcomed their first child in February 2021, with her husband sharing his excitement on social media, declaring that Mandy is “gonna be the best MomOf2” and their son Gus “is gonna be the best big brother.”

GettyImages

“There’s a good chance I’m the happiest, luckiest person you know (or just follow) and now we’re gonna double it,“ Goldsmith wrote.

Mandy previously shared her experience as a new mom, revealing that she and Goldsmith are “very much still flying by the seat of our pants,” but she feels like “that is parenthood in a nutshell, and we’re going to be doing that for the rest of our lives.”