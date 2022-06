The pain at the pump keeps growing as gas prices reach an average of around five dollars and twenty cents per gallon in both Indiana and Michigan. But it’s not just gas prices that are rising due to increased oil prices. Oil prices are not only causing pain at the pump but at the autoshop too. At Zolman Tire, a high demand and low supply is causing a price increase for new tires too.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO