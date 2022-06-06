ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Idaho Falls Wes Deist Aquatic Center announces grand reopening

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O1h18_0g27uC9K00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Swimmers will be able to return to the Wes Deist Aquatic Center Monday, June 6, 2022.

To celebrate, a ribbon-cutting will be held Friday, June 10 at 12:30 p.m Following from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. will be free public swim. On Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to noon, the West Deist Aquatic Center staff will offer free half-hour swimming lessons. Those wanting to sign up for lessons will have to do so beforehand on the Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation registration page HERE .

The City of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department closed the aquatic center in November for major renovations to the facility’s HVAC systems. The systems help control humidity and moisture levels. After some brief delays, it is expected for the aquatic center to reopen to the public in June.

“We appreciate everyone who has waited for the much-needed improvements to the facility,” Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Direct PJ Holm said. “This essential closure will allow our community to enjoy swimming at the aquatic center for years to come.”

When renovations are finished, the West Deist Aquatic Center Swim Lesson programs will resume for adults and children year-round. The Red Cross Swimming and Water Safety programs teach people of all swimming abilities to be safe in and around the water.

Courses in the center’s program include parents and child aquatics, preschool aquatics, learn-to-swim and adult swim. Each course emphasizes skill development in conjunction with water safety and drowning prevention education.

To register for lessons future, you can visit the Wes Deist Aquatic Center’s webpage here .

“We can’t wait for our swimmers to enjoy the improved facility,” Holm said. “With our lessons it allows us to provide a fun place to teach lifelong water safety and skills to our community.”

Built in 1986, the Wes Deist Aquatic Center’s former aging dehumidification systems led to higher moisture in the facility. This caused challenges to equipment and control systems, which are prone to rust and increased wear with the higher humidity levels.

In a nearly $1.2 million project, a new more efficient system will better regulate the moisture load, reducing wear-and-tear and allowing swimmers to enjoy the pool for years to come. The project also included fixes to pool decking by removing old, corroded metal fixtures and other minor repairs.

The post Idaho Falls Wes Deist Aquatic Center announces grand reopening appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

Fall River Electric to host in-person Energy Expo

Fall River Electric Cooperative’s annual Energy Expo and business meeting for owner-members featuring the theme “Powering a Bright Future” is set for Saturday, June 11 in Driggs at Teton High School. The post Fall River Electric to host in-person Energy Expo appeared first on Local News 8.
ASHTON, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho Falls, ID
Sports
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Sports
KIFI Local News 8

Luaua in Rexburg to launch Pride Month across region

Rexburg, IDAHO (KIFI) –  Festivals, parades, and performances are planned across the region to usher in Pride month in June. The family friendly events are scheduled all month, and first up this weekend is Rexburg. On Saturday, Flourish Point, a LGBTQIA+ resource center, will host Rexburg’s second annual Pride festival. The free event will include The post Luaua in Rexburg to launch Pride Month across region appeared first on Local News 8.
REXBURG, ID
Post Register

VMCCA's 43rd Annual Swap Meet & Car Show set for June 18-19

The Eastern Idaho Chapter of the Vintage Motor Car Club of America’s 43rd Annual Swap Meet & Car Show will be held on Father’s Day weekend, June 18 and 19 at the Tautphaus Park Hockey Shelter, 2800 S. Boulevard in Idaho Falls. The event will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 18 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Swimming Lessons#Preschool#Recreation Department#Hvac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Idaho State Journal

Villano's Italian officially open inside Star Route Brewery

POCATELLO — Six months after shuttering its doors, a local eatery has found a new home and it’s still located in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Villano’s Italian closed down at its former location at 165 N. Main St. in Pocatello on Jan. 1. This month, the eatery opened just one block away from its old home and is now serving pizza, sandwiches and salads from inside Star Route Brewery at 218 N. Main St. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Family Fun Day set for Saturday in Pocatello

POCATELLO — The annual Family Fun Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Tydeman Park next to City Hall in Pocatello. Family Fun Day is the largest free family event in Pocatello and will feature booths, face painting, food, activities, bounce houses and so much more.
POCATELLO, ID
kmvt

Idaho rescue dog’s journey to new home gains online attention

POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho-born rescue dog Nacho is making the long journey from the Gem State to Florida in order to find his new home. Nacho was surrendered in Chubbuck by his owner in June after his severe allergies and a knee injury that will require surgery created a financial burden for his owner. Soon after, he was transferred to the Pocatello-based domestic animal sanctuary and hospice rescue The Herd House.
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy