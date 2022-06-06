ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Shooting under investigation in Panama City Beach

By S. Brady Calhoun
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bh9MU_0g27u8hf00

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Panama City Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning.

Investigators said the incident happened at 1 a.m. on the beach behind a condo at the 9900 block of South Thomas Drive, police said in a news release.

The man was shot in the torso and the suspects ran away before officers arrived, they added.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and is listed in critical condition, police said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Pedestrian hit by car in Panama City Beach Thursday morning

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Kentucky man is reportedly in critical condition after being hit by a sedan early Thursday morning. Florida Highway Patrol said a 19-year-old man from Sturgis, Ky. was walking across Thomas Drive near Chickasaw Street when a car was approaching. Reports said the man did not see the car. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Woman’s body found in Pensacola park

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police Department officials confirmed a woman’s body was found near the waterline at William Bartram Memorial Park. Officers said she was found by a city worker who was cutting the grass. The death of the woman is currently being classified as suspicious. The park is located near Alcaniz Street and […]
PENSACOLA, FL
CBS 42

Florida store manager arrested for recording woman in bathroom

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A sunglass store employee in Okaloosa County has been charged with using his cell phone to film a woman while she was using the restroom, according to officials at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Ernest Moschino, 47, was working at a sunglass shop on Harbor Boulevard Monday, June 6, when he […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Panama City Beach, FL
Sports
Panama City Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Panama City Beach, FL
WCTV

Man killed in head-on crash in Leon County

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 50-year-old man from Bristol died in a traffic accident that shut down Blountstown Highway Thursday morning, said the Florida Highway Patrol. It happened around 10 a.m. when one vehicle tried to pass another, said FHP. According to an accident report, an SUV driven by...
LEON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
WINKNEWS.com

3 Florida police officers charged with manslaughter in stun gun death

CRESTVIEW (CBSMiami) Three police officers in the Florida Panhandle have been arrested and charged with manslaughter for a stun gun death. They were called to a Crestview home back in October 2021 to do a welfare check on a 40-year-old man named Calvin Wilks Jr. They say he became aggressive...
CRESTVIEW, FL
mypanhandle.com

Double Red Flags flying in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Swimmers were ordered out of the Gulf of Mexico Thursday afternoon. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office surf rescue team changed beach conditions to double red flags at about 1 p.m. The warning means that there is a very high hazard and the water is closed to the public.
WKRG News 5

Santa Rosa Co. school bus rear-ends truck

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol officials said a school bus in the Santa Rosa County School District crashed into a pickup truck and trailer Thursday, June 9. The school bus and truck were traveling along Soundside Drive towards Pensacola when the truck slowed down to turn onto Sabal Palm Drive, according […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHG-TV

Man arrested on possession of explosives charge

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is facing charges after deputies searched his backpack and found items resulting in possession of explosives charges. Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies say they were patrolling the Greenhead area Wednesday morning when they noticed a suspicious man in a construction work zone. They...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Crestview police officers indicted for manslaughter

CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A Grand Jury has indicted three Crestview Police Officers for manslaughter, the Office of the State Attorney has announced. The Grand Jury found probable cause to indict Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds for the crime of manslaughter, according to the State Attorney’s Office said.
CRESTVIEW, FL
wtvy.com

Former police officer charged with killing unborn child

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A former Headland police officer already facing domestic violence allegations has been charged with murdering his unborn child. 24-year-old Robert Allen Maddox, Jr. surrendered to authorities via his bonding company on Thursday, the bonding company confirmed to News 4 and Dothan police confirmed. Investigators allege that he...
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

WMBB

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy