Shooting under investigation in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Panama City Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning.
Investigators said the incident happened at 1 a.m. on the beach behind a condo at the 9900 block of South Thomas Drive, police said in a news release.
The man was shot in the torso and the suspects ran away before officers arrived, they added.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and is listed in critical condition, police said.
