A ceremonial check presentation by Congressman Bill Foster was held at Liberty Landing on Monday. The $3-million check will go toward buying the land and building over 200 single family homes on the shuttered Joliet Country Club called the Mews. But Joliet Housing Authority CEO Michale Simelton says there is not yet an agreement to but the old Joliet Country Club yet. They are still in negotiations. Congressman Foster says Joliet’s model of rent to own at Liberty Landing should be a template for affordable housing across the United States.

JOLIET, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO