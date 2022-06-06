ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, PA

Coronavirus: Average of 64 cases reported in Erie County last week

By Corey Morris
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UhqKM_0g27tQIT00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — The Erie County Department of Health is reporting a daily average of 64 COVID-19 cases, out of 445 total cases for the week of May 30-June 5. No deaths were reported.

The total death count remains at 808 reported in the county since March 2020.

As of June 5, among the total reported in deaths in Erie County, the breakdown by vaccination status and age range is as follows:

Reported Deaths Ages 0-49 Ages 50-64 Ages 65 & older Sub-total Percentage breakdown
Not vaccinated 31 92 535 658 81%
Partially vaccinated 0 4 29 33 4%
Fully vaccinated without a booster 2 16 74 92 11%
Additional dose 0 4 21 25 3%
Total 808 100%

During the week of May 30-June 5 — 13 people were vaccinated, bringing the total number of vaccinated people in the county to 182,680 with the following breakdown:

Number of persons Of eligible population Of total population
Partially vaccinated 23,494 9.2% 8.7%
Fully vaccinated 159,186 62.5% 59%
Received additional dose 80,737 31.7% 29.9%
Received second booster 14,243 5.6% 5.3%

Find vaccines near you

Get Vaccinated

For list of local vaccination sites, visit eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine

Get Tested

For list of local sites offering free testing, visit eriecountypa.gov/covid-19/covid-19-testing-information

Community Levels

According to the CDC Data Tracker that shows COVID-19 Community Levels , Erie County currently has a high level of community transmission.

At this level, recommendations for preventing the spread of COVID-19 include:

  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, for 5 years and older, including those who are pregnant and plan on becoming pregnant. This means getting all recommended primary doses and booster doses when eligible.
  • Anyone may choose to mask at any time, regardless of vaccination status.
  • If you are (or live, work or have contact with someone who is) at high risk for severe illness or have a weak immune system, consult your healthcare provider about masking and other precautions.
  • Get tested if you have symptoms or have been exposed to COVID-19.
  • Wear a mask if you have symptoms, positive test results, or have been exposed to COVID-19.
  • Stay home while waiting for test results. If you have positive test results, even if you don’t have symptoms, stay home and apart from others in your home and, if possible, use a separate bathroom; inform your close contacts to stay home and get tested.
  • Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible.

According to the health department, the benefit of vaccination is that it helps the body prevent severe illness and lessens the likelihood of needing hospitalization.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

If you have concerns or questions about vaccines, ask healthcare professionals or contact the Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

Related
YourErie

Nursing home employees in Erie speak out on National Day of Action

It’s National Day of Action to demand industry wide reform, and nursing home employees in Erie are speaking out. Nursing home employees gathered in Perry Square on Wednesday with a banner and signs to make the city aware of their demands. This is not just here in Pennsylvania. Thousands of nursing home employees across 12 […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

County Executive announces newest member of administration

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis announced the newest member of his administration on Thursday. Jessica Horan-Kunco will be the new director of the Erie County Planning Department. She previously served on Erie City Council, and as the executive director of the Erie Area Council of Governments.      She says she will be able to use her […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie County Courthouse cafe will soon serve its last meal

The cafe inside the Erie County Courthouse will apparently soon be serving its last meal. And tonight, some are not happy with the way the transition is being handled. The cafe has been operated by local Chef Lisa Heidelberg who has a lease with Erie County. According to Heidelberg, she found out from an anonymous […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Erie County, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
County
Erie County, PA
YourErie

Erie Insurance donates $65K to PAL program

Erie Insurance has donated $65,000 to the city’s Police Athletic League (PAL) program. City leaders announced that donation for the city’s PAL program, which strengthens the relationship between Erie’s youth and city police. Several students from the Police Athletic League say the program has changed their lives for the better. Representatives from Erie Insurance say […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

National Day of Action: Erie healthcare workers to rally for change

Healthcare workers are rallying together across several states Wednesday to demand change in the industry. Here in Erie they will be gathering at Perry Square. Fontaine Glenn was live from Perry Square with more. June 8 is National Day of Action, and Pennsylvania nursing home workers will be rallying together demanding industry-wide reform here in […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Blasco Library to hold teen pride event

The Erie County Blasco Library is giving teens the opportunity to celebrate pride this weekend. Teens are invited to celebrate pride behind the Erie County Blasco Library this Saturday, June 11. The library will supply materials for chalk art, and participants can help color a pride mural. Library staff say the event is free, and […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#The Week Of#Health Department#Community Levels#The Cdc Data Tracker
erienewsnow.com

Gov. Wolf Proclaims June 18 as Warren County Pride Day as Organizers Prepare for Local Celebration

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is proclaiming Saturday, June 18, 2022, as Warren County Pride Day, according to a news release. "Warren County Pride Day is a time to unite and denounce discrimination and violence toward LGBTQ individuals, to promote self-affirmation, dignity, and equality, and to mobilize communities," the proclamation says. The commonwealth is proud to honor the history and contributions of LGBTQ communities within our state and throughout the nation."
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Rising gas prices and the impact on emergency services

Gas prices have been continuing to rise. The everyday Erie commuter has certainly felt the pain from the pumps. It is impacting just about every budget, from individual homeowners to larger communities. Here is more about how townships have had to navigate this unplanned-for-problem. We spoke to Millcreek Township today to see how severely this […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Will rising gas prices deter tourists from visiting Erie this summer?

Will the rising gas prices sway incoming travelers from visiting Erie? Matt Mathias caught up with some businesses in the hospitality industry to see if they are worried about tourism this summer. Traveling might be a tough commodity for some households over the next several months. Local businesses shared with us their vision of prices […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
YourErie

LECOM Health opens new Waterford facility

LECOM Health broke ground on a new facility in Waterford on Wednesday. The new family practice will replace the existing location. They offer primary care, podiatry and gynecology services to local residents. The building cost almost $1.8 million to design and construct. Dr. Micalyn Baney, a physician and LECOM instructor who will work in the […]
WATERFORD, PA
YourErie

Tom Atkins serves as guest speaker at Erie GE Union

Retired General Electric Company employees held their monthly meeting on Wednesday, and JET 24s very own Tom Atkins had the opportunity to speak. The meeting is held each month to help inform former employees about pension, insurance and other changing factors that may influence their retirement. It also serves as a social gathering for these […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Neighbors of blighted home comment on demolition

A blighted home in the City of Erie was torn down on Thursday. Chelsea Swift was live in the studio with more about what area residents say this means for their neighborhood. Chestnut Street residents say this will improve their neighborhood. They say police were often responding to drug overdose calls from that residence. A […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Woman, Child Transported to UPMC Following Rockland Township Rollover Crash

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman and a child were transported to UPMC Northwest following a rollover crash in Rockland Township on Tuesday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident occurred around 2:41 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, as a 2004 Jeep Liberty driven by 33-year-old Loretta L. Umstead, of Oil City, was traveling west on Kennerdell Road, in Rockland Township, Venango County.
OIL CITY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Primary Election Results Official in Beaver County

(Beaver, Pa.) The election results from the May 17th primary in Beaver County have now been certified after the elections board met on Monday and certified the election. The automatic recount was triggered in the Republican US Senate race between David Mc Cormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz after county reps recounted the votes the final numbers in the county added up to David Mc Cormick receiving 6,422 votes compared to Dr. oz’s 5,669 vote.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Wheelie on four-wheeler leads to medevac

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A teen on a four-wheeler recently required medevac to UPMC Hamot after an accident in Mill Village. The accident happened at about 5:53 p.m. on June 4. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the 17-year-old male driver was doing a wheelie on a 2000 Bombardier ATV when his foot got caught in […]
MILL VILLAGE, PA
YourErie

Two saved from Lake Erie after canoe overturns at Racoon Park

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Water rescue teams were called to Racoon Park after reports of an overturned canoe Wednesday night. First responders were called to the scene along Lake Erie’s shoreline just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night to rescue two people in the water. Once on location, rescuers located the boaters about a half mile off shore. […]
ACCIDENTS
YourErie

Motorcycle collision leaves man dead in Chautauqua County

FRENCH CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Erie, Pa. man was killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday in Chautauqua County, state police said. At 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Jamestown troopers responded to reports of a vehicle collision on the intersection of Marvin and Belknap roads. The investigation revealed a 2012 GMC Sierra, traveling south on Marvin Road, […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
YourErie

YourErie

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy