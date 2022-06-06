ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald

Plans for the old Herald site in downtown Rock Hill changed. Here’s the latest

By John Marks
The Herald
The Herald
 3 days ago

The former Rock Hill Herald newspaper site in downtown has new development plans -- again.

Apartments, commercial space and parking could come, pending a city planning commission decision on Tuesday night.

Site plan approval has been requested, and involves more than seven acres at 132 W. Main St. A total of 15 lots would combine into one in an area bounded by West Main, Dave Lyle Boulevard, Wilson and White streets.

Submitted plans from engineering firm Hoyt + Berenyi of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., show a three-story apartment building with 300 units, three new commercial buildings and a five-story parking deck. Two commercial buildings would be two-story, the other one-story. They would combine for 26,000 square feet of commercial space.

Multiple buildings on the site, including the former Herald offices, distribution and printing areas, would be demolished.

For decades the Herald operated out of the buildings at West Main Street and Dave Lyle Boulevard.

City and private development efforts led to a redevelopment plan for senior residential space, dubbed by one economic development official three years ago as “Westminster Towers for the 21st century.” The plan also had a parking deck and pedestrian bridge connection over Dave Lyle Boulevard.

Rock Hill has big plans for the former Herald site downtown. Here’s what we know.

Initial redevelopment plans ran through Blue Wall Development of Greenville, S.C. The former Herald site was part of more than half a billion dollars of planned downtown redevelopment by late 2019.

Several title issues at the property caused some delay, including a rail line spur there. Still, the site got an approval from the city in February 2020 for five buildings, seven townhomes and a parking garage. The largest building was a planned senior living site.

The new site plan shows access points off both West Main and West White streets. A private access drive would connect the two streets. There is no access proposed to Wilson Street, as the previous plan had.

Plans show space that could accommodate potential business or professional offices, retail and banking along with the new apartments. The parking garage would offer more than 730 parking spaces.

The site will have internal sidewalks, a new sidewalk along West Main and will keep the pedestrian skyway bridge concept that will connect the site with proposed development across Dave Lyle.

Comments / 2

Related
WBTV

City, developer cuts ribbon on ‘blighted’ property set for new beginnings

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Today was a big day for the city of Rock Hill. New beginnings will soon come for a shopping center that has spent years dilapidated and deserted. The building is on the three points of Rock Hill—the intersection of Albright Road—Heckle Boulevard and Saluda Street. Now a developer plans to knock it down and build a development that intends to help the southside community.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Rock Hill mayor weighs in on Panthers facility site

Throughout March and April, gas prices have set record highs, and they've been inching upward, passing levels not seen since the 2008 recession. Charlotte Douglas International Airport is seeing a high volume of people getting on planes now through Monday. Peach farmers working to keep up with rising costs. Updated:...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Rock Hill shopping center re-development project to help community growth

A 20-year-old was killed in a shooting in Gastonia. Throughout March and April, gas prices have set record highs, and they've been inching upward, passing levels not seen since the 2008 recession. Summer travel means being more patient at the airport. Updated: 4 hours ago. Charlotte Douglas International Airport is...
GASTONIA, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Real Estate#City Planning#Site Plan#Engineering#Urban Construction#Rock Hill Herald#Westminster Towers#Blue Wall Development
wccbcharlotte.com

Rock Hill’s First Female Mayor, With A Signature Style, Dies

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The first female mayor of Rock Hill who was known as a civic booster who was instrumental in building its premier recreational complex and other infrastructure has died. Elizabeth Josephine “Betty Jo” Dunlap Rhea died Monday. She was 91. A Rock Hill newspaper...
kiss951.com

Top Places to Buy a House in South Carolina for 2022

Contemplating moving further down South? Maybe you have been looking into South Carolina and wondering where to go. South Carolina has some amazing views and small towns worth living in. Born and raised in Charleston, I know all about Lowcountry living. South Carolina is home to great food, shopping, art, and some of the best people you will ever meet. If you are thinking about where to live in South Carolina, then you have just found the right place to start your hunt.
REAL ESTATE
WSOC Charlotte

‘Blazed a trail’: Former Rock Hill mayor dies at 91

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A longtime Rock Hill mayor has passed away just 12 days shy of her 92nd birthday, our partners at CN2 News report. Betty Jo Rhea was the first and only woman to be the city’s mayor in 1986, CN2 News reports, and she remained in that role until her retirement in 1998.
country1037fm.com

Charlotte’s Whitewater Center Opening New Southeast Locations

Why should we have all the fun? There are three new proposed whitewater centers and they are in our general area of the country. The United States Whitewater center is opening three new locations; one will be in the western part of North Carolina (where yours truly went to college by the way), Whitewater Santee will be located in the low country of South Carolina and Whitewater Grayson will be located in beautiful southwest Virginia.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Over 2K without power after Union County crash

The crash happened on S.C. 55 and Laurelwood Drive in York County. A new report is expected on Friday. Gas prices could climb higher during hurricane season. The latest update from AAA says the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in North Carolina is $4.52, a jump of 17 cents over the last week.
UNION COUNTY, NC
Axios Charlotte

Part of Brookhill will be torn down after years of failed plans

Rosalind Williams has watched South End grow up around her $400 per month apartment in Brookhill. Now, the bulldozers are finally arriving near her doorstep. Driving the news: Within the next few weeks, the new owner of the South Tryon Street community will tear down 20 vacant buildings as they start redeveloping the 36-acre property, […] The post Part of Brookhill will be torn down after years of failed plans appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man found dead at South Carolina park

Authorities investigating homicide that happened near fishing pier at York County, S.C. park. The York County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 20-year-old Terron Hubert, of Clover. High school student, 15-year-old arrested for the murder of teen in west Charlotte. Updated: 1 hour ago. Andy Hernandez was shot and...
YORK COUNTY, SC
thenewirmonews.com

Youngest Real Estate agent in South Carolina

“On June 2, I graduated from Dutch Fork High School,” said George Schodowski. “The following morning I was dropping off my paperwork at the South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation to become a real estate agent.”. At the tender age of 18, George Schodowski has become...
MLS
The Herald

The Herald

Rock Hill, SC
1K+
Followers
85
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald is the leading source of local news, information and advertising for residents in the greater Rock Hill, S.C., area, which includes York, Chester, and parts of Lancaster counties. York County, established in 1785, is the second fastest-growing county in South Carolina, bordering the Charlotte metropolitan area. The Herald also produces two weekly print editions covering the communities of Fort Mill and Lake Wylie. The mild climate of the area makes for an attractive place to live, especially for the outdoors enthusiast, where boating, fishing, hiking, or golfing can be enjoyed almost year-round. In addition, with its close proximity to Charlotte, Rock Hill has recently become a commuter hub for the area.

 https://www.heraldonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy