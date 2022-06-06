ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

Quattrone is concerned about New York's new gun laws

chautauquatoday.com
 3 days ago

Chautauqua County's top elected law enforcement official is critical of the new laws that bolster New York's gun laws. County Sheriff Jim Quattrone believes the legislation primarily addresses one issue...guns. Quattrone discussed...

chautauquatoday.com

Comments / 2

Related
qchron.com

Broad package of gun bills for NYS

Following tragedies in Buffalo, NY, and Uvalde, Texas, New York State became the first in the country to respond with new restrictions that reinforce the state’s lead on gun control. “The priority is to keep people alive,” said state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) in summing up the broad package...
BUFFALO, NY
J.M. Lesinski

Hochul Approves Extensive Legislative Package to Toughen Gun Laws

A shot of Delaware Avenue, just up the road from the Jefferson Avenue Tops in Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently made law an extensive legislative package aimed at strengthening New York state’s gun laws and closing strategic loopholes exposed in the recent mass shootings across the United States and at home in Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
cnycentral.com

Gun safety: NYS Extreme Risk Protection Order process explained through real-life example

In the wake of the recent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde we've been digging into the data on New York’s gun laws and Extreme Risk Protection Orders that can be filed under the state's Red Flag Law. That law means a judge can order a person's firearm be taken away or that they can't buy one after being reported as a potential threat to public safety. But how long does the process take?
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chautauqua, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Government
County
Chautauqua County, NY
The Staten Island Advance

After San Francisco recall of its district attorney, N.Y. Republicans push for same option

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — San Francisco voters opted to recall their district attorney earlier this week, and now, New York Republicans want to give voters here the same option. A new bill, backed by Sen. Andrew Lanza (R-South Shore), Assemblyman Mike Reilly (R-South Shore) and Assemblyman Mike Tannousis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) in their respective chambers, would take the first step in creating an amendment to the state constitution allowing New Yorkers to initiate recall proceedings against district attorneys.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

How New Gun Laws Affect Hunting In New York State

New York State is leading the nation and getting stronger gun laws than ever before. Following the string of horrific mass shootings in The United States and right here in Buffalo, NY, Governor Hochul has put new laws in place that will have an immediate impact on gun ownership in the state.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quattrone
Person
Kathy Hochul
News 4 Buffalo

House approves resolution condemning Great Replacement Theory

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Congressman Brian Higgins co-sponsored a resolution that was approved by the House of Representatives Wednesday condemning the racist mass shooting that occurred on May 14 at Tops Friendly Markets. The resolution reaffirms the House of Representatives’ commitment to combating white supremacy, hatred, and racial injustice. The resolution adopted on June 8, […]
BUFFALO, NY
The Trace

New York Banned Body Armor. But Not the Kind Used by the Buffalo Shooter.

On June 6, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law a package of gun reforms that includes expanding the state’s red flag law, raising the legal age to buy semiautomatic rifles and requiring a license, and banning the sale of body armor to civilians. The legislation came three weeks after a teenager wearing body armor killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket. The body armor deflected a security guard’s bullets and allowed the gunman to continue his rampage.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Mayor Remarks On Gun Legislation

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist addressed the city council at their Monday night work session about the new gun laws signed by Governor Kathy Hochul earlier that day. The legislation passed will increase the age to purchase a semi automatic rifle from the age of 18 to 21,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Laws#Guns#Gun Laws#Law Enforcement#Politics State#Wdoe#Sheriff
fox13news.com

Florida controversial gun law to be reviewed by state Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - In the wake of several recent mass shootings including the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, gun ownership and restrictions have once again emerged as one of the hottest topics around. On Thursday, the Florida Supreme Court is going to review one of the state’s most controversial firearms...
FLORIDA STATE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New York State Passes Bill to Allow “Green” Burials

The term human composting may sound a bit morbid, but could it be a more environmentally sound way to say goodbye to loved ones who have passed?. Syracuse.com says that New York has taken the next step in legalizing the practice some refer to as 'green" burials. All it will take is a signature from Governor Hochul and the bill will become law. If so, New York will become one of only four states that allow the practice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Hot 99.1

A Limit On The Amount Gas In New York State

Gas prices have reached a new record high price across the United States. Here in New York, there are some places that are posting $4.69 per gallon and $5 a gallon doesn't seem to be out of the question. But what if you wanted to start "stockpiling" gas for your...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

100 Miles Of The 90 to Get Repaved In Western New York

One of Western New York's major thoroughfares is about to see a long-overdue facelift. The stretch of The Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway between Buffalo and Rochester, more commonly known in these parts as "The 90", sees its fair share of motorists each year. According to New York State, over 14.6 million of them travel the stretch of the 90 between Rochester and Buffalo each year.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Bans Body Armor, But It May Not Make A Real Difference

If the man who committed the horrific mass shooting in Buffalo did not wear body armor, the outcome may have been different. Peyton Gendron, who traveled from over 200 miles away with the intention of killing Black people stormed the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue. Wearing body armor, he proceeded to shoot a few victims outside of the store. A retired Buffalo Police Officer, Aaron Salter, who was working as a security guard at the store, tried to take out Peyton. Had Peyton not been wearing body armor, Salter's weapon may have injured or killed Peyton, stopping him from taking more lives. But that was not the case. The shots that Salter fired were unable to penetrate the armor and Salter was killed when Peyton fired back.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Sempolinski Running as GOP and Conservative Candidate in 23rd District Special Election

A Republican from Steuben County has been chosen as the party's nominee for the upcoming special election for New York's 23rd Congressional District. Joe Sempolinski, who made the announcement Wednesday evening via social media, has also been nominated by the Conservative Party to fill out the remainder of Tom Reed's term. In an interview with WDOE News on Thursday, Sempolinski said he describes himself as a constitutional conservative...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy