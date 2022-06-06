Actress Melanie Griffith Shouts Out Baltimore Bar Named After Her

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cleverly named bar in Hampden is getting some attention from a famous Hollywood actress.

It’s called Melanie’s at Griffith’s Tavern.

“We all love Melanie Griffith and obviously love this bar as well,” Teddy Wilhite of Hampden said.

The name pays tribute to actress Melanie Griffith.

“We didn’t know if Melanie would come after us if she found out,” co-owner Allison Crowley said. “So, we put the little ‘at’ there as a liability.”

Well, Melanie did find out about the bar.

She posted to her Instagram about it, saying she’s honored by the name, especially since her father was born in Charm City.

“I didn’t actually know that her father was from here,” Crowley said. “I just knew she had worked here and had worked with John Waters and it seemed appropriate.”

That’s not the only unique thing about the tavern.

Alison Crowley and her business partner bought it in March.

They wanted to give new life to a historic location. This tavern has been around for decades.

“They are keeping the same vibe (and) the same dive feel,” Alex Rodriguez of Hampden said. “Things aren’t too expensive, but its still a very welcoming place for locals, but also new people and it’s great to see it packed almost every night.”

The owners are members of the LGBTQ community. The space is meant for everyone.

“It really is welcoming, to not just LGBTQ, queer identifying, but also, like I said, to the regulars that have been coming here generations,” Rodriguez said.

Crowley is still in shock that Griffith gave them a shoutout.

“(It’s) kind of unbelievable,” Griffith said. “I can’t believe that somehow, this little place has found its way into her radar.”

The owners of the bar also say Melanie’s post has been good for business. They’ve received some new Instagram followers.