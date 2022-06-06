ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

New Bomb Wing Vice Commander at Ellsworth Air Force Base

By Talgat Almanov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Colonel Seth Spanier has assumed his position as the new vice commander of the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth, the world’s largest B-1 bomber base. Previously Spanier has been stationed at the base twice including...

Panhandle Post

43rd Army Band to perform in Panhandle, Hot Springs, Keystone

Omaha, NE – The 43rd Army Band of the Nebraska National Guard will be performing seven concerts as part of their 15-day Annual Training concert tour from July 1-8th. The band will perform concerts in Hay Springs, Fort Robinson, Alliance, Hot Springs, South Dakota; Scottsbluff as part of the Bands on Broadway series; in Chadron for Fur Trade Days and at the Mt. Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone, South Dakota. The concerts will include approximately 90 minutes of music featuring patriotic selections, marches and popular music performed by the 37-member band. The concerts are free and open to the public. All are invited to enjoy an evening of music.
EAFB conducting exercise June 7-9

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. — The 28th Security Forces Squadron will be participating in an air base defense operations field training exercise June 7-9. Residents on or near Ellsworth may hear gunfire or explosions during the exercise and may see smoke during different portions of the exercise. It...
Human-caused fire; dumped carp; Volga graffiti

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, June 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Officials say a fire at an abandoned building in Meade County may have been intentionally set. Authorities in Brookings County are...
Rapid City, SD
South Dakota man arrested in Nebraska following argument, shooting

(Rushville, NE) -- A South Dakota man is behind bars in Nebraska following a shooting in Rushville, in northwestern Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday afternoon, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the NSP in response to a shooting at the Rushville Sale Barn. The state patrol says the shooting happened during an argument between two people. After preliminary investigation, the NSP believes that following the verbal altercation, the suspect, identified as 44 year old Gilbert Grooms of Oglala, South Dakota, got a shotgun from his vehicle. Investigators say he then fired in the direction of the victim, identified as 35 year old Charles Winters, of Martin, South Dakota.
The ’72 flood in film

RAPID CITY, SD (KELO) — People in the Black Hills are pausing to reflect upon a tragedy that seems unimaginable to many of us today. On June 9th, 1972, a wall of water churned through the Rapid City area, killing 238 people in what remains the worst natural disaster in South Dakota history.
Primary results: Statewide incumbents prevail; Amendment C fails

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem, U.S. Senator John Thune, and U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson all easily won the Republican nomination in their respective races on Tuesday. However a constitutional amendment proposed by the South Dakota Legislature was soundly defeated. In Pennington County, Chief Deputy Brian Mueller defeated...
City officials discuss floodplain policy

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills flood of 1972 forever re-shaped Rapid City. It not only affected the lives of so many residents, but changed how the city builds its infrastructure. Prior to ‘72, houses were able to be freely built along Rapid Creek’s floodplain. After...
Temporary increased military traffic comming to South Dakota towns

RAPID CITY, S.D (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota National Guard will host its 38th annual Golden Coyote training exercise in the Black Hills. The training will take place on June 11–25 to provide military units with relevant training opportunities in support of overseas contingency operations and homeland defense, according to a press release from the South Dakota National Guard.
North Haines Volunteer Fire Department responds abandoned community hall fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The North Haines Volunteer Fire Department was called to a structure fire Tuesday night at 9:37 p.m. in rural Meade County. Upon arrival fire crews found an engulfed abandoned building that used to serve as an old community hall on the corner of 218th Street and Coyote Ave. Since the building had been abandoned fire crews decided to let the fire continue burning and protect the pasture and grasslands surrounding the building.
Proposed exploration drilling project has local people concerned

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On June 8 forest officials are asking for public comment on a proposed exploration drilling project, the comments will be considered in the final decision by the U.S. Forest Service. The site is on forest service land just south of Nemo. Pete Lien and Sons...
Words that changed Rapid City: 'We cannot sentence the survivors to one more night on the suicidal floodplain'

The attached audio above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment. The 50th commemoration of the 1972 Black Hills Flood is Thursday. It’s a time to honor the 238 people who died, and it also brings a flood of memories for those who survived. Since February, SDPB has been sharing stories from those survivors, in their own words.
