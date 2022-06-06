ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona man cooks burgers, pizza, cake and more inside 200-degree car

By Hannah Sparks
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

If you can’t take the heat, take your kitchen outside.

An Arizona man has used the sweltering desert heat of his home state to reportedly cook burgers and steaks — and even bake a cake — inside his 200-degree car.

Joe Brown, from Phoenix, has attracted millions of viewers to his unconventional cooking show on TikTok.

The 20-year-old’s culinary experiments began in March 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic forced many people his age back home for lockdown. Brown started by using the roof of his home as an environmental oven before shifting his trials to his car in April this year.

During the summer’s brutal midday heat in the West, Brown’s closed 2022 Honda Accord Sport apparently creates a similar dry heat environment as an oven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jtkuy_0g27sCDk00
Joe Brown, from Phoenix, Arizona, has used the sweltering heat in his home state to cook burgers, steaks, pizza and even bake a cake inside his nearly 200-degree car.
Joe Brown / SWNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18ZHuf_0g27sCDk00
The steak cooked to a perfect medium all the way through: "If you're ever too lazy to cook on your grill, just cook it in your car," said Brown.
Joe Brown / SWNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PJJ3D_0g27sCDk00
Phoenix resident Joe Brown cuts into his medium-cooked steak.
Joe Brown / SWNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LDtgD_0g27sCDk00
A cake baked to perfection on the dash of this 2022 Honda Accord.
Joe Brown / SWNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DcUfJ_0g27sCDk00
Burgers — and buns — bring new meaning to "cookout."
Joe Brown / SWNS
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ngGT2_0g27sCDk00
Postal worker grills steak on dashboard to show hellish working conditions

“My car always gets SO HOT so I decided to check the temperature one day,” he told South West News Service. “I wondered how long a cake would take to bake so I tried it … and the rest is history!”

“If you’re ever too lazy to cook on your grill, just cook it in your car,” Brown said of his dash steak, cooked to a perfect medium.

He’s since slow-cooked meals and desserts in his car, though not every experiment went as planned. His frozen pizza didn’t quite pan out, nor did Brown’s follow-up video featuring a giant gummy pizza . That clip, which saw the sweet dish create a gooey mess all over his passenger-side dashboard, has been watched by more than 14 million on TikTok.

Brown isn’t the first to go viral with his makeshift cooking method. In 2019, an Arizona mail carrier grilled a steak on the dash of his un-air-conditioned US Postal Service truck to highlight the “inhumane” conditions in which his colleagues must work to handle daily deliveries.

Comments / 0

NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
