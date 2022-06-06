ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY business groups call for federal assault weapons ban

By Peter Katz
 3 days ago
Five business groups from around New York state have banded together in calling for Congress to reinstate a ban on assault weapons. The move comes in the wake of the growing number of mass shooting events in the U.S. in which assault weapons such as the AR-15 have been...

