Apple adds ‘edit’ button to iMessage, upgrades payments and maps

Apple unveiled a new feature on Monday that will allow iPhone users to edit and un-send regrettable iMessages.

In the moments after an iMessage is sent, users will be able to click either the “edit” or “undo send” buttons to modify their messages, Apple revealed at the company’s annual WWDC conference on its campus in Cupertino, Calif.

The features will be made available with the new version of its iOS. Apple has yet to announce the release date for the new operating system, which will be called iOS 16.

Craig Federighi, an Apple executive, said the “edit” and “undo send” buttons were one of the “most requested features to Messages.”

Apple also unveiled an overhaul of the iPhone lockscreen during the conference. Users will now be able to create their own lockscreens with custom fonts and add widgets for everything from the weather to NBA game scores.

Notifications will now “roll in” through a compact bar at the bottom of the lockscreen rather than dominating the entire display, Apple said.

Apple shares were up 0.2% at $145.66 on Monday.

Apple also announced new privacy features as well as new upgrades to its Apple Pay system, including an “Apple Pay Later” system that will break up purchases into several interest-free payments.

The feature will compete with similar offerings from “buy now pay later” companies like Klarna, Affirm and Afterpay.

Elsewhere in the presentation, Apple unveiled a new version of “CarPlay,” the interactive display system that pairs with in-vehicle display systems. In addition to displaying traditional information like maps and music, the new version of CarPlay will display information including speed and car temperature.

Apple said a slate of carmakers including Ford, Mercedes and Porsche were “excited” about the feature — although Elon Musk’s Tesla was noticeably absent from the list.