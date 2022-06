Michigan State Police want to remind Michiganders about a new scam that's underway. Recently, an off-duty trooper saw an elderly man trying to purchase $2,500 in Sephora gift cards. The man was instructed to send the gift card numbers to someone he met on Facebook Marketplace, who was selling a horse the man wanted to buy. The trooper, cashier and business manager tried to talk the man out of the purchase, but he refused.

15 HOURS AGO