I quit my job to be a full-time girlfriend: Get fit, cook and you can too

Being a good girlfriend is a full-time job.

A woman who ditched her corporate career to become a stay-at-home partner is sharing her top tips for females looking to lead a more leisurely lifestyle.

Emily de Rean, 37, previously worked as a financial analyst, but now lives off her boyfriend’s money after realizing she was unhappy climbing the corporate ladder.

“You don’t have to just be a stay-at-home mom, you can aspire to be a young child-free woman and not work,” the Dallas beauty declared in an interview with Southwest News Service. “I spend my hours doing what I want and have time to look after my body, cook nice meals and spend quality time with friends.”

De Rean spent six years working in finance but became burnt out by the long hours and lack of annual leave.

The blond decided to quit her plum job after her dying father told her that life was too short to be unhappy. That’s when de Rean dropped out of the rat race and began working as a nanny — but the child care gig didn’t last long.

Soon after, the Texan met her boyfriend, Michael, 40, whose large income allowed her to give up work altogether.

“He encouraged me to stop working and become a stay-at-home girlfriend, so I could have time to do something more productive,” de Rean declared, saying she is no longer “restricted” by a job.

De Rean hopes to become an author and is now giving advice to other women looking to leave the workforce.

De Rean is engaged to her partner Michael, 40, whose large income allowed her to give up work altogether. Courtesy Emily de Rean / SWNS

De Rean says women shouldn’t waste time on men who have “potential” as their earning capacity may not adequately increase. Courtesy Emily de Rean / SWNS

The stunner — who is now engaged to Michael — says her top tip to becoming a stay-at-home girlfriend is to date a man who can afford to fund that lifestyle.

“There is nothing wrong with a man who wants to be a teacher but if your goal is to be a stay-at-home girlfriend then he’ll never be able to provide for that,” she claimed. “You have to be choosey and only date from pool of men that meet your requirements.”

“They need to be financially viable for your needs,” she continued. “You don’t know how a man is going to end up even if he has potential. You should date the finished product.”

De Rean says a woman can determine whether a partner is willing to provide for her on the very first date, saying: “He should invite you to dinner, not coffee, and if he is asking to split the bill that’s a red flag.”

The beauty says culinary skills are an important part of being a stay-at-home girlfriend, as men love a homecooked meal. Courtesy Emily de Rean / SWNS

The blond beauty also advised women to hit the gym, saying getting in shape was a surefire way to snag the right kind of man. Courtesy Emily de Rean / SWNS

Additionally, de Rean says women should be wary of a man brought up by a mom who worked a lot of jobs.

“That woman is a champion but for the man, it will set his subconscious to have those expectations,” she explained. “If a man has been brought up by a stay-at-home mom, then he’s been conditioned to want that already. I think the most important thing is to make sure your vision aligns with his.”

Meanwhile, de Rean says men love a partner who stays in shape and cooks a mean meal — therefore it’s important for an aspiring stay-at-home girlfriend to hone her culinary skills and hit the gym in order to look fit and fabulous.

Ready to wed! De Rean will soon marry her boyfriend and become a stay-at-home wife. She feels no shame in giving up her corporate career. Courtesy Emily de Rean / SWNS

The beauty has no regrets about walking away from her corporate career and says she doesn’t feel like a bad feminist for advocating her lifestyle.

“Being a stay-at-home girlfriend isn’t for everyone but if it’s what you want and need, you shouldn’t be shamed for it,” she declared.