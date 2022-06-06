Amber Heard's sister speaks out after Johnny Depp trial verdict: 'I still stand with you'

Amber Heard's sister Whitney Heard Henriquez is showing support after a jury mostly sided with Johnny Depp in a weeks-long defamation trial between the divorced movie stars.

"I still stand with you, sissy. Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors," Henriquez wrote late Sunday in an Instagram post with an image reading "#istandwithamberheard."

Last week, the couple's contentious and highly publicized trial came to a close when Virginia jurors awarded Depp more than $10 million in damages and vindicated his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.

Heard also partially won her countersuit over comments made by Depp's former lawyer Adam Waldman when he called her abuse allegations a hoax. The jury awarded her $2 million in damages.

Alafair Hall, a spokeswoman for Heard, told USA TODAY that Heard plans to appeal , and Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft said she would have "some excellent grounds for it."

“She was demonized here,” Bredehoft said on the "Today" show a day after the verdict. “A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused.”

Henriquez said in her post that Heard and her team knew the trial would be "uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us."

But she said her sister "stood up and spoke out regardless. I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side. I’m so sorry that it wasn’t reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you. Forever by your side," she wrote.

Following the verdict on June 1, Depp said in a statement to USA TODAY that he was "truly humbled" and the "jury gave me my life back."

Heard's sister took the stand during the trial in Fairfax, Virginia, where she testified that she found herself in the middle of fights — literally and figuratively — between her sister and Depp during their troubled relationship.

On the stand, she detailed a 2015 fight where she was caught between Depp and Heard as he charged up a staircase to confront Heard. Henriquez said she was struck in the back, and Heard became enraged and “landed one” on Depp, with Henriquez stuck between the two.

One of Depp’s bodyguards intervened and broke up the fight but “by that time Johnny had already grabbed Amber by the hair with one hand and was whacking her repeatedly in the face with the other,” Henriquez said.

It was the only time, Henriquez said, that she personally witnessed a physical assault. But she said she saw the aftermath of other fights, including bruises on Heard.

Throughout Depp's testimony , he maintained the he never struck Heard.

