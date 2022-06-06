ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard's sister speaks out after Johnny Depp trial verdict: 'I still stand with you'

By Amy Haneline, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Amber Heard's sister Whitney Heard Henriquez is showing support after a jury mostly sided with Johnny Depp in a weeks-long defamation trial between the divorced movie stars.

"I still stand with you, sissy. Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors," Henriquez wrote late Sunday in an Instagram post with an image reading "#istandwithamberheard."

Last week, the couple's contentious and highly publicized trial came to a close when Virginia jurors awarded Depp more than $10 million in damages and vindicated his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.

Heard also partially won her countersuit over comments made by Depp's former lawyer Adam Waldman when he called her abuse allegations a hoax. The jury awarded her $2 million in damages.

Depp, Heard trial verdict: Johnny Depp wins libel trial, Amber Heard partially wins countersuit

Amber Heard (L) leaves hand-in-hand with her sister Whitney Henriquez (R) after she testified in court in the libel case by Heard's ex-husband Johnny Depp against at British tabloid, in London on July 24, 2020. TOLGA AKMEN, AFP via Getty Images

Alafair Hall, a spokeswoman for Heard, told USA TODAY that Heard plans to appeal , and Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft said she would have "some excellent grounds for it."

“She was demonized here,” Bredehoft said on the "Today" show a day after the verdict. “A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused.”

More: Amber Heard, Johnny Depp and who we choose to believe

Henriquez said in her post that Heard and her team knew the trial would be "uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us."

But she said her sister "stood up and spoke out regardless. I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side. I’m so sorry that it wasn’t reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you. Forever by your side," she wrote.

Following the verdict on June 1, Depp said in a statement to USA TODAY that he was "truly humbled" and the "jury gave me my life back."

Heard's sister took the stand during the trial in Fairfax, Virginia, where she testified that she found herself in the middle of fights — literally and figuratively — between her sister and Depp during their troubled relationship.

On the stand, she detailed a 2015 fight where she was caught between Depp and Heard as he charged up a staircase to confront Heard. Henriquez said she was struck in the back, and Heard became enraged and “landed one” on Depp, with Henriquez stuck between the two.

Trial testimony: Amber Heard's sister testifies she got caught in physical fight between actress, Johnny Depp

Whitney Henriquez, sister of actress Amber Heard, testifies.&nbsp; Kevin Lamarque, AP

One of Depp’s bodyguards intervened and broke up the fight but “by that time Johnny had already grabbed Amber by the hair with one hand and was whacking her repeatedly in the face with the other,” Henriquez said.

It was the only time, Henriquez said, that she personally witnessed a physical assault. But she said she saw the aftermath of other fights, including bruises on Heard.

Throughout Depp's testimony , he maintained the he never struck Heard.

Trial aftermath: Johnny Depp won his defamation suit against Amber Heard. So what happens now?

Contributing: Naledi Ushe, Maria Puente, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Amber Heard's sister speaks out after Johnny Depp trial verdict: 'I still stand with you'

Comments / 27

Jipsi
3d ago

Yeah she has no choice but to stand with her sister cause she fears the wrath of Amber abusing her to death cause she's beat her previously.

Reply
41
Maria Hernandez
3d ago

yeah well if she said she didn't then amber would not give her any money. She supports her sister. Johnny has stated that he will not take the money from the lawsuit. He just wanted the truth to come out. So she can still support herself and her sister.

Reply
9
James Maultsby
3d ago

lol the jury wasn't confused. your jury saw the evidence. and weighed the concerns. you lost. move on. it's only going to cost you in the long run. and due to new information coming to light. it may well be the case in the UK is overturned as well.

Reply
6
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NBC News

How the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard jury got it wrong — twice

The jury got it wrong. It found that actor Amber Heard had defamed her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp, in three separate statements, delivering a $15 million verdict Wednesday on a lawsuit he filed against her. But similarly, the $2 million award against Depp in Heard’s countersuit of defamation was wrong too, in my opinion.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Fans Berating Daughter Lily-Rose Amid Amber Heard Trial — Find Out Why!

Johnny Depp's fans have been throwing their support behind the A-lister since the start of his headline making trial against his ex-wife — and they're wondering why his daughter isn't doing the same.Apart from trolling Amber Heard for her confusing testimony and taking over the #IStandWithAmberHeard, Johnny's fans seemed to take it one step too far when they went after Lily-Rose Depp for not publicly backing her dad.The 22-year-old model hasn't posted on social media since before the defamation trial began weeks ago, and according to Johnny's fans, her lack of posts supporting her dad is unacceptable. “You post your...
CELEBRITIES
