Instagram: How to Use the Emoji Slider Sticker in Reels

-In celebration of Marvel Studios’ “I Am Groot,” a collection of original shorts debuting on Disney+ this year, Wonderful Pistachios has launched its “Groot Gets Crackin’” campaign to showcase the plant-protein power of the snack. The campaign, featuring the tiny monosyllabic Guardians of the Galaxy fan-favorite character, will activate with a 15-second TV spot that will run across linear TV, streaming, digital, social and in select theaters. The spot features the iconic Wonderful Pistachios bag paying homage to its roots with “The Original Plant Protein” written across the screen when a dancing Baby Groot knocks into the text causing all the letters to crash to the ground.

MOVIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO