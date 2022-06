KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police said stolen World War I airplane engine parts have been recovered nearly a year after they were stolen. In June 2021, a Texas man traveling to Minnesota with the airplane motors spent the night at a Kansas City-area hotel. Someone stole Robert Visser's truck from the parking lot, which contained motors and parts he had been collecting since the 1980s, valued at $50,000.

