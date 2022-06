The chilling motive behind the brutal murder of Fort Hood servicewoman Vanessa Guillén has been revealed in a new court filing. Guillén was 20 years old when she was bludgeoned to death with a hammer by her fellow soldier, Aaron Robinson, also 20, at an armoury in Fort Hood, Texas in April 2020.The young soldier was initially reported missing, and her disappearance sparked a widespread search movement, but it wasn’t until 30 June that her dismembered remains were uncovered by investigators at Leon River in Bell County, Texas - about a half-hour drive from where she was last seen...

FORT HOOD, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO