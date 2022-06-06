Why Quin quit: Outgoing Utah Jazz coach holds news conference

Outgoing Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder took part in a news conference Monday morning.

It comes one day after Snyder announced he was stepping down as coach for the Jazz.

He was joined by Jazz owner Ryan Smith and CEO Danny Ainge.

Snyder reiterated what he had said in his statement released Sunday, that he feels like it's time for a new voice.

“It’s just time,"Snyder said. "I’ve tried to give voice to that and it really isn’t any more complicated than that as far as trying to look into a lot of different reasons I just felt like I got to a place where it was time.”

Snyder made a point of thanking his family, his coaching staff, the Utah Jazz organization and mostly his players, past and current.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for my time here, you know there are so many people who are responsible for that to the extent to the extent there’s a real sense of loss.”

