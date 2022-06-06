ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dare County, NC

Dare County Arts Council’s Annual Meeting on June 9

By Submitted Story
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe invite you to join us for our Annual Membership Meeting on Thursday, June 9. Join us at 5:30pm for socializing. The meeting will begin at 6:00pm. During the...

New OBCF funds support housing, student needs

Funds established by Nags Head realtor Karen DelVacchio. (Outer Banks Community Foundation) The Outer Banks Community Foundation is pleased to announce that two new endowed funds to support Outer Banks students and workers have been established by Nags Head realtor and philanthropist Karen DelVacchio. As with all endowed funds created...
NAGS HEAD, NC
How one book disappeared from Dare school libraries

In November 2021, print and digital copies of a 2015 historical young adult novel, Out of Darkness by Ashley Hope Perez, were removed from Dare County Schools high school libraries. The book has remained off the shelves since. The book was removed by Dare County Schools Superintendent John Farrelly after...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Latest on Avon, Buxton beach nourishment projects

This June 8 beach nourishment update provided by Dare County reports some scheduling changes concerning the arrival of dredges for the Avon and Buxton projects this summer. One is behind schedule while the other is ahead of schedule. The dredge Liberty Island — which was previously scheduled to arrive in...
DARE COUNTY, NC
Ocracoke to get a pharmacy next year

It may surprise some that Ocracoke does not have a pharmacy. The Ocracoke Health Center has relied on next-day prescription deliveries from Beach Pharmacy located in Hatteras village. Islanders then go to the health center to retrieve their medicines. But it is not possible to get them on weekends since...
OCRACOKE, NC
Dare County, NC
Dare County, NC
Quilt on display at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site contains secret messages

From shooflies to flying geese, it is said secret messages like the ones sewn into a commemorative quilt helped guide runaway enslaved people on the perilous road to freedom in the 1860s. The commemorative quilt will be on display at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site’s visitor center Sunday, June 12 through Thursday, June 30.
MANTEO, NC
Dare County Land Transfers

Bigley Andrew D from Harlow Gordon P/013612000—Lot 70 Sec 2 Hatt Colony/$381,500/Improved Residential. Hester John W from Torrance Linda Marie/013638000—Lot 97 Sec 2 Hatt Colony/$619,000/Improved Residential. Colington. Loudon Jean Louis from Gizzi Leo Robert/020037000—Lot 54 Sec O Col Harbour/$650,100/Improved Residential. Bogumil Gerald J from Costa Eric S/020066000—Lot...
DARE COUNTY, NC
James Joseph Markley of Buxton, June 7

James Joseph Markley, 72, of Buxton, NC died unexpectedly on June 7, 2022 at his home. He was born in Trenton, NJ on June 19, 1949 and was preceded in death by his parents, James Oliver Markley and Maria Pinto Markley. Jamie was a 1967 graduate from Steinert High School in Hamilton, NJ. Upon graduating he joined the Army and worked in communications. He held several jobs in New Jersey before moving to Hatteras Island in 1990.
BUXTON, NC
Rose C. Lewis of Elizabeth City, June 6

Rose Capps Lewis, age 94, of Elizabeth City, NC passed away at Heritage Care, Elizabeth City on June 6, 2022. She was born March 26, 1928 in Norfolk, VA. Rose was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-four years, Elijah “Mike” Lewis, her parents Benjamin and Dollie Higgins Capps, and a brother Benjamin Capps and his wife Sue Capps of Norfolk, VA.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
Merle Jean Wescott Daniels of Wanchese, June 6

Merle W. Daniels, 84, of Wanchese, NC, died on June 6, 2022, at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Chesapeake, VA, of natural causes. Born in Manteo, she was a Wancheser for most of her life and a longtime member of Wanchese Assembly of God. Merle was the daughter of the late...
WANCHESE, NC
Aubrey Thomas Davis, Sr. of Kill Devil Hills, June 2

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, Aubrey Thomas Davis Sr, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away at age 84 at Peak Resources in Nags Head, NC. Aubrey was born on June 28, 1937 in Tarboro, NC to William and Mary (Balance) Davis. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from North Carolina State University in 1958 and worked in food packaging design for RJ Reynolds in Winston Salem for more than 25 years and at Fleming Potter in Peoria, IL for 10 years. His jobs took him to Europe, South America and the Middle East and ignited a love for people around the world. In retirement, he enjoyed teaching at Forsyth Community College, volunteering for the Network for Endangered Sea Turtles (OBX), Store House for Jesus (Winston Salem), and being a ranger at the Currituck Club. He could be found outside his son’s restaurant, the Outer Banks Brewing Station, cleaning up, landscaping and greeting employees and customers alike.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
High rip current risk from Duck to Buxton, moderate south of Cape Hatteras

HIGH rip current risk at the beaches of Duck, Southern Shores, Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head, Pea Island, Rodanthe, Waves, Salvo, Avon, and Buxton. Ocean conditions will bring powerful rip currents with 3-5 foot waves from Duck to Buxton. Ocean swimming is not recommended, stay out of the water!
DUCK, NC

