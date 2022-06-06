ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juvenile faces felony charge for social media threats against Randleman High School, deputies say

By Brayden Stamps, Emily Mikkelsen
 3 days ago

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A juvenile has been charged after allegedly making threats against their school.

Randolph County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday that “threatening statements” were made against Randleman High School on social media.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office investigated the threats and identified the juvenile they believed responsible.

Deputies say the teen’s parents were made aware of the threats and that they cooperated with the investigation. They allegedly admitted to posting the threatening statements but was “adamant the statements were a hoax.”

Deputies searched the teen’s home and did not find any evidence related to the threats.

A petition has been submitted for a charge of felony making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property.

Randolph County School System Superintendent Stephen Gainey released the following statement on the matter:

“The Randolph County Sheriff’s Department contacted me at 8:40 p.m. on June 4 regarding a threat to the campus of Randleman High School. The threat was posted on social media and referenced violence toward the school on June 8. An investigation involving the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department and the Randolph County School System started immediately upon receipt of this information by law enforcement and leaders of the Randolph County School System. The source of the threat has been identified by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department.”

Comments / 3

Fought 4 Ur Freedom
3d ago

Children today get away with far too much with all of these activist groups supporting them. Start making examples out of these children. This act is a most heinous act that children can do with our issues of today. Teach them respect, and to be responsible for their actions.

Reply(1)
4
