Report: Patriots to work out free agent kicker Tristan Vizcaino

The New England Patriots are set to work out free agent kicker Tristan Vizcaino on Monday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Vizcaino is set to workout with Josh McDaniels’ Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday, according to Pelissero.

The 25-year-old has spent time with six NFL teams over the course of three years in the league and he’s appeared in seven games. Vizcaino most recently was with the Los Angeles Chargers and he went 6 of 7 with field goals, with a long of 46. He did go 10 of 15 on extra point attempts last season with the Chargers, which doesn’t look great on the resume.

The Patriots re-signed Nick Folk to a two-year deal worth $5 million after an excellent year in 2021. Former undrafted free agent Quinn Nordin is also on the roster, but he was not spotted at the team’s OTAs.

Vizcaino could potentially come in just to take some of the load off Folk this offseason.