Krispy Kreme’s new doughnuts taste like summer berries. Here’s when you can try them

By Tanasia Kenney
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

Krispy Kreme is pulling inspiration from the berry patch for the debut of its newest doughnut collection.

Starting June 6, fans can enjoy four new berry-flavored doughnuts at stores nationwide — but only for a limited time, the Charlotte-based doughnut chain announced this week. The collection comes just in time for summer and includes a “light & airy doughnut” coated with a mixed berry glaze.

“We were inspired by farmer’s markets, fruit stands and berry patches when we created our new Pick of the Patch doughnuts,” Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement.

The new Mixed Berry Glazed doughnut will be available Fridays through Sundays only, starting June 10.

The “Pick of the Patch” collection also includes:

  • Mixed Berry Cobbler doughnut topped with mixed berry cobbler filling, shortbread crumbles, brown sugar icing and dusted with powdered sugar

  • Blueberry Cheesecake doughnut filled with blueberry cheesecake filling, dipped in blueberry icing and topped with shortbread crumbles
  • Strawberry Shortcake doughnut made with a sour cream cake doughnut dipped in strawberry and finished with shortbread crumbles, a vanilla buttercream swirl and a strawberry drizzle

Find your nearest Krispy Kreme here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E3nTk_0g27pc5900
Krispy Kreme is launching a new line of berry-inspired doughnuts at stores nationwide starting June 6, for a limited time. Krispy Kreme

