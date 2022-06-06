ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Moneyball Pro-Am coming back after 2 year break

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NyDca_0g27p1hd00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After a two year break from action because of COVID-19, the Moneyball Pro-Am is back.

The tournament has gained a lot of exposure in the past, with big name Michigan State basketball stars like Miles Bridges, Denzel Valentine, and Draymond Green making appearances.

Miles Bridges comes back for local hoops tourney

This is the 17th edition of the pro-am basketball event, which will have games every Tuesday and Thursday from June 23-Aug. 4.

“After a 2 year hiatus due to the pandemic, the MONEYBALL PRO-AM IS BACK to continue its run as one of the best Summer Basketball Leagues in the country!” Moneyball Sportswear said on Twitter.

Games are being held at Holt High School, which is a new venue. There will be no games on July 5 or July 7 because of the holiday.

All games are free to the public.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

Olivet Forfeits MHSAA Baseball Tournament Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan High School Athletic Association confirmed Wednesday it has told Olivet it must forfeit its district championship baseball win this past Saturday over Marshall. At issue is a pitch count violation in the final game. Olivet thus forfeits also its Regional opening game against Charlotte and finishes the season with what it calls a 31-2 record, not counting the forfeits.
OLIVET, MI
WLNS

Player of the Week: Caleigh Randall’s six-goal game in the Regional Final

DEWITT, Mich (WLNS) – When coming into last week’s Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) girls lacrosse Division 2 Regional Final game against Lansing Catholic, DeWitt senior Caleigh Randall knew she was going to be the primary option for the Panthers’ offense. Like most games, Randall was double teamed from the beginning of the game […]
DEWITT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Basketball
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
WILX-TV

MSU Adds Another Texas Football Recruit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has landed a third verbal commitment from a 2023 football recruit from Texas. Chance Rucker is a four star cornerback, 6-1, 180 pounds. He is the Spartans’ third four star commit and the seventh for the class thus far overall. All verbal commits must wait until December before they can officially sign.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

DeWitt wins 60th Dean Shippey Capital Diamond Classic

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – After losing to Grand Ledge in last year’s Dean Shippey Capital Diamond Classic championship game, the DeWitt Panthers came into this year’s showdown with St. Johns not wanting to repeat history. St. Johns has a roster full of talented players excited to be in their first Diamond Classic championship game. The […]
GRAND LEDGE, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Valentine
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Miles Bridges
WLNS

Fowlerville wins its first-ever Softball Classic title

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A staple of mid-Michigan treated fans to yet another thriller – plus the rain held off and that’s always a plus. In the 41st Greater Lansing Hall of Fame Softball Classic, Fowlerville took down DeWitt 2-0 to win its first-ever Softball Classic title. But it wasn’t without some drama along the […]
FOWLERVILLE, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson Blues Fest kicks off Thursday

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson is hosting music, food, and summer fun for the family to enjoy over the weekend. The Jackson Blues Fest kicks off Thursday. The festival is at a new location this year, at Jurassic Golf on Wyland Drive in Jackson. The event starts at 6 p.m....
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

Michigan confirms 18,453 new COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The State of Michigan has confirmed 18,453 new COVID-19 cases and 131 deaths this week. That averages out to 2,2,636 cases per day. Those numbers are a slight decrease from last week, when the state confirmed a total of 19,535. Michigan has now seen a total of 2,565,819 cases and 36,538 […]
MICHIGAN STATE
deadlinedetroit.com

Starkman: Whitmer press conference on $3-million investment underscores Michigan’s sorry state of economic development

The writer, a Los Angeles freelancer and former Detroit News business reporter, blogs at Starkman Approved. How tragic that Michigan has become such an ugly duckling among companies looking to build manufacturing facilities that a $3-million plant retrofitting investment by a Canadian company warranted a news conference by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State#Moneyball#Summer Basketball Leagues#Moneyball Sportswear#Holt High School#Wlns 6 News
100.7 WITL

Find Out Where to Watch Stunning Fireworks Displays in Michigan

It's about that time of year when our skies are filled with bright lights and big, booming sounds to match. It's time for fireworks displays. And I'm not talking about the handful of fountain fireworks that your uncle blows off in his backyard...I'm talking about the big ones put on by cities and townships and the like that are really big, impactful, and put on a heck of a show.
LANSING, MI
iheart.com

Biden Bombs on Kimmel and Takes Another Trip - 6-9-22

Doug Fricano joins in to invite you to a fundraiser tonight for ALS Association Grand Rapids at Fricano's. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. My new book, "Good News: Hope and Encouragement for...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Three Forgotten Michigan Criminals You Probably Never Heard Of

Most of us know the tales and rumors about the criminals that roamed Michigan, like Al Capone, the Purple Gang, John Dillinger, etc. But then there were the unheralded, forgotten desperate criminals that walked our streets, robbed our homes.....and killed our neighbors. Below are three such felons and hooligans whose...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
bigrapidsnews.com

Every Michigan restaurant to be featured on 'Restaurant: Impossible'

"Restaurant: Impossible" fans rejoice: Chef Robert Irvine is filming his fifth Michigan-based restaurant next week. The show is coming to Leah's Korner Kafe in the city of Coleman on June 13-14. Having the program produce an episode there means a facelift for Leah's, provided by the show's $10,000 budget, and a grand reopening meal to help promote the business.
COLEMAN, MI
WLNS

WLNS

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy