Moneyball Pro-Am coming back after 2 year break

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — After a two year break from action because of COVID-19, the Moneyball Pro-Am is back.

The tournament has gained a lot of exposure in the past, with big name Michigan State basketball stars like Miles Bridges, Denzel Valentine, and Draymond Green making appearances.

This is the 17th edition of the pro-am basketball event, which will have games every Tuesday and Thursday from June 23-Aug. 4.

“After a 2 year hiatus due to the pandemic, the MONEYBALL PRO-AM IS BACK to continue its run as one of the best Summer Basketball Leagues in the country!” Moneyball Sportswear said on Twitter.

Games are being held at Holt High School, which is a new venue. There will be no games on July 5 or July 7 because of the holiday.

All games are free to the public.

