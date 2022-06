FLOYD County, Ind. (WAVE) - A Scott County man has died after his truck was struck from behind by a dump truck. The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. on Interstate 64 West near the 120 mile marker, just west of the I-265 interchange. According to Floyd County police, the dump truck struck the rear of a GMC pickup, forcing it off the side of the road into an embankment.

