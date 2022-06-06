Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Madison, Pickaway by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 20:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern Ohio. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 100 AM EDT for southeastern Ohio...and western West Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern Ohio. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 100 AM EDT for southeastern Ohio...and western West Virginia. Target Area: Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Vinton The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Meigs County in southeastern Ohio Gallia County in southeastern Ohio Jackson County in southeastern Ohio Southern Vinton County in southeastern Ohio Northeastern Lawrence County in southeastern Ohio Northwestern Mason County in western West Virginia * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 817 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jackson to near South Webster, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jackson, Wellston, Point Pleasant, Gallipolis, Pomeroy, Oak Hill, Rio Grande, Rutland, New Haven, Mason, Gallia, Vernon, Waterloo, Middleport, Hamden, Syracuse, Hartford City, Coalton, Henderson and Vinton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

