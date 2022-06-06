ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Madison, Pickaway by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-06 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at...

alerts.weather.gov

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pickaway, Hocking, and Ross Co.

WILMINGTON, Ohio — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Ross, Hocking, and Pickaway counties until 7:15 p.m. According to NWS, a severe thunderstorm capable of 60 mph winds and quarter-size hail was moving east at 40 mph. Areas that will be impacted by this...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Vinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 20:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern Ohio. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 100 AM EDT for southeastern Ohio...and western West Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern Ohio. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 100 AM EDT for southeastern Ohio...and western West Virginia. Target Area: Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Vinton The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Meigs County in southeastern Ohio Gallia County in southeastern Ohio Jackson County in southeastern Ohio Southern Vinton County in southeastern Ohio Northeastern Lawrence County in southeastern Ohio Northwestern Mason County in western West Virginia * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 817 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jackson to near South Webster, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Jackson, Wellston, Point Pleasant, Gallipolis, Pomeroy, Oak Hill, Rio Grande, Rutland, New Haven, Mason, Gallia, Vernon, Waterloo, Middleport, Hamden, Syracuse, Hartford City, Coalton, Henderson and Vinton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Athens, Meigs, Vinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 20:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern Ohio. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 100 AM EDT for southeastern Ohio. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern Ohio. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 100 AM EDT for southeastern Ohio. Target Area: Athens; Meigs; Vinton The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Meigs County in southeastern Ohio Vinton County in southeastern Ohio Athens County in southeastern Ohio * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 808 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest of Hocking Hills State Park, or 11 miles northwest of Mcarthur, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Athens, Mcarthur, Albany, Lake Hope State Park, Tuppers Plains, Chauncey, Zaleski, Amesville, Creola, Eagle Mills, Stroud Run State Park, Allensville and The Plains. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Tornado Warning issued for Fayette and Highland Co.

WILMINGTON, Ohio — A Tornado Warning has been issued for Fayette and Highland counties until 7:15 p.m. Residents should take shelter now in a basement or interior room in their home. A storm capable of producing a tornado was located near New Vienna moving east at 35 mph.
HIGHLAND, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 13:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Residents in these areas should remain alert. If these storms become stronger, then a warning may be needed. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone RAPIDLY DEVELOPING THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF OHIO, RIPLEY, SOUTHERN DEARBORN, NORTHWESTERN SWITZERLAND AND NORTHERN BOONE COUNTIES THROUGH 200 PM EDT At 121 PM EDT, rapidly developing thunderstorms were located along a line extending from southeast of Vernon to northwest of Vevay, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Locations impacted include Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Aurora, Versailles, Milan, Osgood, Dillsboro, Moores Hill, Wilmington, Pleasant, Manchester, French, Hartford, Holton, Fairview, Napoleon, Center Square, Aberdeen, Rexville and Cold Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Franklin, Gallatin, Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Franklin; Gallatin; Grant; Greenup; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson; Scott; Shelby; Trimble TORNADO WATCH 333 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE BRACKEN CAMPBELL CARROLL FRANKLIN GALLATIN GRANT GREENUP HARRISON HENRY JEFFERSON KENTON LEWIS MASON OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON ROBERTSON SCOTT SHELBY TRIMBLE
BOONE COUNTY, KY
spectrumnews1.com

NWS confirms at least 2 tornadoes, thousands without power after storms

Severe thunderstorms raked across Ohio Wednesday afternoon and evening, producing at least two confirmed tornadoes and likely more. The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes so far. One hit the West Milton and Tipp City areas in Miami County. Video shows a tornado damaging buildings, including a Meijer distribution...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Athens, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Athens; Brown; Butler; Champaign; Clark; Clermont; Clinton; Darke; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Gallia; Greene; Hamilton; Highland; Hocking; Jackson; Lawrence; Licking; Logan; Madison; Meigs; Miami; Montgomery; Morgan; Perry; Pickaway; Pike; Preble; Ross; Scioto; Shelby; Union; Vinton; Warren; Washington TORNADO WATCH 333 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ATHENS BROWN BUTLER CHAMPAIGN CLARK CLERMONT CLINTON DARKE DELAWARE FAIRFIELD FAYETTE FRANKLIN GALLIA GREENE HAMILTON HIGHLAND HOCKING JACKSON LAWRENCE LICKING LOGAN MADISON MEIGS MIAMI MONTGOMERY MORGAN PERRY PICKAWAY PIKE PREBLE ROSS SCIOTO SHELBY UNION VINTON WARREN WASHINGTON
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
WDTN

NWS confirms EF1 tornado hit Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The National Weather Service Wilmington has confirmed that an EF1 tornado touched down in Clark County on Wednesday. NWS Wilmington tweeted that the EF1 occurred just north of Springfield in Clark County. Just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, the first tornado was spotted on the ground just north of Brookville near […]
CLARK COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Wednesday Tornado Damage Suspected in Brown and Hocking Counties

Tornado warnings were sent out during strong storms in our area Wednesday evening. The National Weather Service will be surveying some damage reports to determine whether it was caused by twisters or straight line winds. The National Weather Service can confirm a tornado occurred in Miami County, Ohio, near West...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Barbour, Braxton, Brooke, Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 19:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-09 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Barbour; Braxton; Brooke; Calhoun; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Jackson; Lewis; Marion; Marshall; Mason; Monongalia; Ohio; Pleasants; Preston; Randolph; Ritchie; Roane; Taylor; Tucker; Tyler; Upshur; Wetzel; Wirt; Wood TORNADO WATCH 335 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BARBOUR BRAXTON BROOKE CALHOUN DODDRIDGE GILMER HARRISON JACKSON LEWIS MARION MARSHALL MASON MONONGALIA OHIO PLEASANTS PRESTON RANDOLPH RITCHIE ROANE TAYLOR TUCKER TYLER UPSHUR WETZEL WIRT WOOD
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Hocking County faces clean up after Wednesday storms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Storms wreaked havoc across Ohio Wednesday night and some areas faced tornado warnings as well. Hocking County was one of those places which had a tornado warning had a busy day of clean up Thursday. There have been a lot of down trees and a lot of debris, especially down some […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Tornado, severe storm watches issued for parts of central Ohio

A large and extremely dangerous tornado was located in thunderstorms over Hocking Hills State Park at approximately 7:34 p.m. Wednesday. Follow this link for the latest warnings and watches. Showers and storms have developed along and north of a warm front this evening A few storms could contain damaging winds and hail, mainly across the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
ocj.com

NW Ohio swamped after big rain

Rain totals in the neighborhood of over 5 inches fell on already soggy northwest Ohio starting June 6. The rains left fields flooded and newly planted crops swamped under feet of water in some areas. Ottoville, Miller City, Kalida, and Deshler got some of the heaviest rain. It made for plenty of heartbroken, frustrated farmers who have been battling persistent rainfall all planting season. Areas around Van Wert faced heavy rains as well. Tony Meyer sent in this photo from south of Deshler in Henry County. Most of the state had heavy rains.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Marion man dies in single-vehicle crash

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers from Marion County released the names of a victim killed in a crash on Thursday morning. Jeffrey Hixson, 65, of Marion, drove a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox westbound on State Route 739 at about 7 a.m., according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Hixon’s car went off the […]
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in water at Alum Creek State Park

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A body has been recovered at Alum Creek State Park Tuesday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, officers were called to an area near the park’s beach for reports of a missing person last seen on a standup paddleboard at approximately 6:15 p.m. ODNR confirmed at 9:50 […]
FRANKLIN, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

A Ross Co. foot pursuit ended with the suspect falling in a creek

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Reports say deputies in Ross County waded through knee-high water in pursuit of a wanted fugitive. On Sunday, June 5, deputies responded to Bourneville in an attempt to locate Jeffrey Gleason. The Sheriff’s Office said Gleason had outstanding warrants for his arrest and a criminal mischief complaint against him.
ROSS COUNTY, OH

Community Policy